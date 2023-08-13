"I kind of knew what i was getting into," Toomer admitted on Friday following Indiana's practice. "As soon as I got into the portal, I had instant contact with them. It always felt like home for me, so it was an easy transition for me [to Indiana]."

Toomer, who defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby calls intelligent, entered the transfer portal and knew Indiana would be a potential landing spot for him.

But after four seasons at Stanford and 21 overall appearances, including five starts for Stanford, Toomer decided that he needed a new college home. The resignation of long-time Stanford head coach David Shaw might have contributed to Toomer's departure. But, so too did some limited played time early in his career.

Indiana recruited defensive back Nic Toomer out of Tyrone, Ga., Sandy Creek High School, but the Hoosiers lost out on the three-star prospect to Stanford, in part, because Toomer was interested in going to medical school. Few better places to pursue dreams of being a doctor than Stanford, right?

Shelby -- Indiana's Atlanta and Georgia territory recruiter -- was in continual contact with Toomer's family in recent years. Toomer's family kept Indiana football in close mind because of the established relationships when Toomer was being recruited as a three-star prospect in high school.

"His parents are always good to us," Shelby said. "watched us from afar. They had if we had an opportunity and that's how it goes."

Following his sophomore year at Stanford, Toomer "switched" focus, realizing the medical field wasn't for him when he began to more seriously work toward a medical career. He's now in the Kelly School of Business.

"Everybody has to find their thing and that wasn't mine," Toomer said with a smile. "I found something that worked better for me."

On the field, Toomer is hoping to find something that works better for him at Indiana too. A torn ACL and other minor bumps and bruises limited his opportunity early in his college career.

"Had a few little injuries and a major injury my second year," he admitted. "So as soon as I recovered from my injuries and got healthy, literally the third game I got cleared, I had a knee injury. [I tore my ACL] the first day of fall camp my sophomore year in a noncontact [situation]. Brutal. It's a little heart-wrenching.

"It was a process and as soon as I got cleared, I got my first start a game later. It's been a process being healthy for me."

When healthy, Toomer gives Indiana great size on the outside. He's 6-foot-2 and weighs about 190 pounds, giving the Hoosiers a long defensive back capable of sticking some of the Big Ten's most physical pass catchers this season.



"Bringing length and physicality to the outside," Toomer said, "and experience. I'm the oldest guy in the room right now, so bringing experience and a different set of intelligence to the DB unit [are what I bring]."

Toomer totaled 29 tackles in his four seasons -- playing in only three -- at Stanford, but he only defended five passes. his best game at Stanford came last season against Arizona State when he had two stops against the Sun Devils. So while he is older -- now in his fifth college season -- Toomer lacks notable on-field experience. But that hasn't stopped him from being a vocal presence for the Hoosier's secondary.

"He does a great job," Shelby said of his leadership skills. "He played a lot in the Pac-12. he's done a great job. We just got to keep building these young guys as well."