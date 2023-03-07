There are plenty of high-profile transfers that have relocated within the Big Ten this offseason, but now it's time for Rivals.com to take a look "sleepers" that are poised to make an immediate impact in 2023.

DeQuence Carter, WR, Indiana

Indiana head coach Tom Allen was looking to add more firepower to the Hoosiers' offense this offseason and former Fordham wide receiver DeQuence Carter could emerge into an explosive playmaker in 2023. Carter is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he hauled in 56 passes for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns. During his four-years with the Rams, Carter recorded an impressive 176 receptions for 3,036 yards and 31 touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per catch.

Sean Tyler, RB, Minnesota

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck was able to flip the former Western Michigan running back from his original Oklahoma State commitment this offseason. It's a big addition for the Gophers, who are replacing the school's leader in rushing yards and touchdowns in Mohamed Ibrahim, a First-Team All-Big Ten performer. Tyler can easily step in and fill the void after rushing for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons for the Broncos while being a pass-catching threat out of the backfield. His final two years at Western Michigan, Tyler tallied 2,177 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 26 passes for 225 yards and an additional three scores.

Michael Dixon, S, Rutgers

Dixon was a solid pickup for the Scarlet Knights as the former Minnesota safety is coming off his best collegiate season in 2022 in which he tallied 28 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and three passes defended - all career-highs. The Georgia native is also reunited with Rutgers defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, who was previously at Minnesota.

Darian Varner, DE, Wisconsin

There is a lot of talk surrounding Wisconsin's offensive transfers, but maybe not enough chatter about the addition of Varner. The Virginia native is coming off an All-AAC performance in 2022, recording 35 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in ten games. After entering the transfer portal, Varner initially had committed to Virginia Tech before being plucked away by Luke Fickell and his staff to help rebuild the Badgers.

Tyrese Chambers, WR, Maryland