Five Indiana defensive players earn All-Big Ten honors by Phil Steele

Williams, Mullen, McFadden and Matthews all played key roles in the record setting defense of 2020, while Anderson played for Ole Miss last season and had success against the Hoosiers in January's Outback Bowl.

A season ago, Matthews was third on the team with 40 stops, of which 26 were solo tackles. a sack, two tackles for a loss, six pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and an interception while starting every game at safety. He was named the Indiana Defensive Player-of-the-Week for his efforts against Michigan, as he finished with five solo tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a pass breakup against the Wolverines.

The 2020 season was a banner one for McFadden, who earned All-American honors.

A season ago, McFadden finished with 58 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-a-loss, six sacks and two interceptions.

Not only was he a major cog in Indiana's record-setting defense, the linebacker from Tampa, Fla., earned All-American honors after finishing third in the Big Ten in 2020 with 10.5 tackles for loss last season and led the conference with six sacks. He led Indiana with 58 tackles, including 44 solo tackles, and he also recorded two interceptions. As a result of his efforts, McFadden was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media and third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

McFadden was also recently named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team.

The 2020 season was a magical one for Mullen, who became the first cornerback in program history to be named a First Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

Mullen finished second among freshman in America and tied for 11th in the country with 13 pass breakups, four of which came against Michigan State. He also forced two fumbles and had two fumble recoveries, which was good enough to tie for first on the team, and had 29 tackles, 25 of which were solo stops.

In 2020, Mullen opened the season with eight tackles and a tackle for a loss in the upset over Penn State and followed that up with another seven tackles, two-and-a-half sacks and two-and-a-half tackles for a loss at Rutgers. Following the win over Michigan, Mullen had a career day at Michigan State, recording three tackles and two interceptions and then added seven tackles at Ohio State a week later. Against Maryland, he notched four tackles and an interception, before closing out the regular season with four tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and two pass breakups at Wisconsin.

On the season, Mullen notched 38 total tackles, 27 of which were solo stops, to go along with three-and-a-half sacks, four-and-a-half tackles for a loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble, four pass breakups and a hurry. He led the Big Ten defensive backs in sacks and tackles for loss and was sixth in the Big Ten for interceptions. In addition, Mullen finished tied for first on the roster in forced fumbles, second in sacks, third in solo tackles, tackles for loss and interceptions.

For his efforts he was named a First Team All-Big Ten Team member by the media and a Second Team All-Big Ten Team member by the coaches.

Williams enters the 2021 season the active leader in interceptions for the Hoosiers with six.

A season ago, he earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors, while finishing with 30 tackles, of which 26 were solo tackles, a sack, two tackles for a loss, four interceptions, a pass break up and two quarterback hurries.

Williams opened the season with an interception in three consecutive weeks. Against Penn State in the opener, he had four tackles, an interception, a quarterback hurry and a pass break-up. In the Outback Bowl, Williams finished with seven tackles against Ole Miss.

Anderson played in 10 games this past season and was second on the Rebels team in tackles for loss with 7.5. He made 43 stops on the year including three tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the Outback Bowl.