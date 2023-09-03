Final Thoughts: Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON – Well, let's get one thing out of the way: that could've been a lot worse. Yes, some things surely could've been better (and they'll need to be, as I'll explain later), but things could've been a lot worse.
I think if you'd told many in the building on Saturday that after a season-opening contest with a top-5 team in the country there'd be an equal amount of positives and negatives to take away, with so much uncertainty surrounding this season's Indiana team, there'd be a solid contingent of those who would sign – no questions asked.
So, what positives and negatives emerged from week one? Let's discuss.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news