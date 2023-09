INDIANAPOLIS – At the postgame interview dais, Tom Allen stepped up and spoke to how proud of he was of his team for their spirited efforts to comeback from a 21-point hole in the second half.

He fielded questions on his redshirt freshman quarterback, his defense's turnaround and a fourth down play-call that didn't pan out in the Hoosiers favor.

What he didn't acknowledge – and honestly, how could he just yet – is that Indiana is probably going to wish they had this one back when the calendar flips to November.

As the dust settles, my final thoughts before closing the book on a day that it's hard not to wonder what could've been.