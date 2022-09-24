The Indiana Hoosiers suffered their first loss of the 2022 season as the Bearcats took down the Hoosiers 45-24. Cincinnati took control of the game from the beginning but Indiana held their own in the second half.

1. Indiana’s secondary was the main issue

This one is obvious. Even if you didn't watch the game in its entirety you saw Indiana’s secondary getting beat throughout the entire game. Cincinnati was able to earn 354 passing yards against the Hoosiers. The Bearcats had several big catches on offense throughout the day, the longest of the night being a 75-yard catch by Tyler Scott. Most of the time Indiana left either the middle of the field or the deep end wide open allowing for those big Cincinnati passing plays. It was the biggest issue for Indiana in this one and it can't stay that way if the Hoosiers want to bounce back from today's loss.

2. Some of Connor Bazelak’s throws were scary to watch

Connor Bazelak threw a total of 66 passes, the most in Indiana history for a single game. Bazelak finished with a 47% completion percentage, which is by no means great. If you watched Bazelak throughout the game there were times that he either overthrew or underthrew his receivers and it wasn't even close. Near the end of the game Bazelak looked like a tired MLB pitcher in the ninth inning and I don't blame him.

3. Indiana needs to play better in the first half

It seems like every game this season has gone like this. Indiana starts the first quarter allowing several, and by several I mean several, yards putting them behind in the score column by several touchdowns. Once the second half starts the Hoosiers become a completely different team on defense and inch their way back to victory. The Hoosiers didn't win this one but that's pretty much what happened.

Indiana only allowed 71 total yards in the second half and didn't allow Cincinnati to score until the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. Indiana has done this in every game, but now that they are facing tougher competition. The Hoosiers can let themselves down by several points at halftime just to try a prompt a comeback in the third and fourth quarters.

4. Simple mistakes took away Indiana’s chances

A fair catch inside the five, a roughing the punter penalty, blown coverage by several yards, and unnecessary penalties were one reason Indiana was down the entire game. The Hoosiers can't continue to shoot themselves in the foot if they want to win football games. Missed tackles were another issue and have been an issue all season. Things like this can't keep happening if Indiana wants to turn things around before the gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule forthcoming.

5. The passing and rushing games need to be balanced

Indiana has been relying on Bazelak for a lot of its offensive production. In the game against Cincinnati the Hoosiers passed a total of 66 times and ran the ball 38 times. Those numbers don't tell the whole story, but Indiana needs to be able distribute the ball more efficiently. Josh Henderson has looked well in the backfield and has made the case for being the number one back but Indiana hasn't used their running back to their full potential. A lot of it has to do with the offensive line but at the same time Indiana can't keep relying on number nine.