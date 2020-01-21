The Hoosiers lost at Maryland on Monday evening, 76-62. Final Buzzer explains how it went down.

Indiana lost for the third consecutive time on Monday thanks to cold shooting and untimely ball-handling.

In the beginning

SLOW START Indiana got down 8-0 before junior Jaelynn Penn got the Hoosiers on the board with 7:46 to play in the first quarter. IU inched back into the game before the end of the quarter.

HOOSIERS GRAB THE LEAD Down 14-9, Indiana put together a 9-2 run between the 2:47 mark in the first quarter and 9:03 mark in the second (3:44).

THE KNOCKOUT PUNCH The Terps mounted an 18-3 run from there fueled by four turnovers in a six-possession span that led to eight easy points. Maryland scored 12 unanswered to make it double digits at 28-18.

OPPORTUNITY MISSED After Maryland's Mikesell Taylor's 3-pointer with 5:21 on the clock made it 34-21 Terps, neither team would score again in the quarter. Indiana missed its chance to climb back into the contest before the half. It never did.



Sequence of the game

Start of Second Quarter: Maryland 16, Indiana 15 •9:16 Indiana 18, Maryland 16

•8:48 Maryland 20, Indiana 18 •8:00 Maryland 22, Indiana 18 •7:45 Maryland 24, Indiana 18 •6:53 Maryland 26, Indiana 18 •6:40 Maryland 28, Indiana 18 •6:26 Maryland 28, Indiana 20 •5:58 Maryland 31, Indiana 20 •5:48 Maryland 31, Indiana 21 •5:15 Maryland 34, Indiana 21 Halftime: Maryland 34, Indiana 21



Scoring by quarter

Indiana at Maryland By Quarter Scoring QTR 1 QTR 2 QTR 3 QTR 4 Game Indiana 15 6 16 25 62 Maryland 16 18 23 19 76

Play ot the game

Jaelynn Penn got fancy for two of her seven first half points.

Hoosier Stars

6-foot-0 sophomore Grace Berger turned in 21 points on 10-13 shooting, adding two rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes. 5-11 junior Ali Patberg had a solid floor game with 15 points, six assists and four steals. 6-foot-3 freshman forward Mackenzie Holmes added eight points and six rebounds 6-foot-3 sophomore forward Aleksa Gulbe added a solid seven points and eight rebounds.





How the game was lost

Exhibit A: The Hoosiers let Maryland's 1-2-2 press overwhelm them allowing the Terps to win points off turnovers 18-10, including 16-4 through three quarters. Exhibit B: Grace Berger shot 77 percent (10-of-13) from the floor. Everyone not named 'Grace Berger' shot 34 percent (15-44). Exhibit C: IU managed just four offensive rebounds and two second chance points on a night where it was cold and careless with the basketball. Exhibit D: Indiana's effective field goal percentage was 44.7 percent. Maryland was at 50.8 percent for the game. Exhibit E: Maryland won the battle at the free throw line 14-of-17 to 11-of-15. Exhibit F: Maryland owned the paint outscoring IU 44-38 in paint points and out-rebounding the Hoosiers 40-28 on the glass.



First Quarter Possessions

Second Quarter Possessions

The Hoosiers couldn't score in the second quarter, and ultimately, it cost them the ballgame.

Third Quarter Possessions



IU was only down 10 with 6:02 remaining. The effort and energy required to play from behind was too much. The Terps made one final push to put the game away with a 15-5 run to close the third quarter.



Fourth Quarter Possessions



Indiana scored eight points over its final four possessions to make it respectable. Final: Maryland 76, Indiana 62 For the game, Indiana scored just 0.87 points per possession to Maryland's 1.06 points per possession



Possession summary

MARYLAND: First Qtr: 20 possessions (0.80 PPP) Second Qtr: 19 possessions (0.95 PPP) Third Qtr: 17 possessions (1.44 PPP) Fourth Qtr: 16 possessions (1.12 PPP)

INDIANA: First Qtr: 20 possessions (0.75 PPP) Second Qtr: 18 possessions (0.33 PPP) Third Qtr: 17 possessions (1.00 PPP) Fourth Qtr: 16 possessions (1.47 PPP)

Four factors

Turnover percentage: 21.1 percent GOAL: 16 percent Effective field goal percentage: 44.7 percent GOAL: 50 percent Free throw rate: 26.3 percent (too low) GOAL: 37 percent Offensive rebounding rate: 11.4 percent GOAL: 30 percent



Official Box Score

Storylines

WISE LIMITED 6-foot-0 senior captain Brenna Wise only saw 14 minutes and didn't score.



TURNOVERS CONTINUE TO HAUNT Miscues cost the Hoosiers in losses to Iowa and Northwestern, and it was a problem yet again on Monday night in College Park. It now has committed 51 turnovers over the last three games.

COLD SPELL Indiana is just 9-of-44 (20 percent) over the three-game slide.

CONFIDENCE SHAKEN The Hoosiers got hit in the mouth to open the game but kept its composure to regain the lead. Once it got popped a second time, it couldn't hold it together. This isn't the same ball club that I fell in love with watching six weeks ago, or even two weeks ago. It doesn't have the same energy and swagger that team had. Time to get that back.



MOREN LETS TEAM 'PLAY THROUGH IT' As Maryland was in the middle of making its 12-0 run, Teri Moren elected not to call a timeout to regroup her troops. It was an interesting move by a coach who trusts her players. I'm not sure they were so trustworthy on Monday night.



Next up