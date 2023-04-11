On Monday, Indiana landed one of the country's premier transfers in Kel'el Ware, a former top-10 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Ware is the second transfer to commit to Indiana this offseason joining fellow big and Ball State transfer Payton Sparks. As a freshman at Oregon, Ware averaged about 6.5 points per game with about four rebounds a contest. He saw his role diminish as the season progressed, which included a coach's decision DNP and a three-game stretch of playing nine combined minutes. Ware's talent is undeniable, it's why he was a projected lottery pick entering his freshman season at Oregon. But his talent didn't translate to Oregon as a freshman and now third-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson is hoping to elevate Ware, similar to how he helped Trayce Jackson-Davis turn into one of college basketball's best players as a senior and a likely NBA Draft selection. TheHoosier's Alec Busse takes readers into the film room to scout Ware following his freshman season at Oregon.

IN THE PAINT

This turnaround jumper over Wisconsin's Stephen Crowl is a shot that Ware could make a few times next season in a rematch against Crowl. But what Ware does well on this jumper is getting to his spot in the paint by taking a couple of dribbles before using his athleticism to elevate over Crowl and releasing the shot at his peak, making it impossible for Crowl to block the shot on his release.

On this shot, Ware does a good job of fighting through some contact in Oregon's second-round NIT game for an and-1 bucket. Ware's not the most physical player and he's not the strongest either. But he can play through smaller players when he's posting up in the paint, especially if Ware is playing the four offensively, which provides for some favorable matchups for Ware around the rim.

One of Ware's favorite moves to execute offensively is a turnaround jump shot. In this play against UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament, Ware makes a similar move that he did against Wisconsin. But this time he's able to still elevate for the jumper despite a more crowded paint because of some poor spacing and the defense collapsing a bit. Ware shows the ability to go over either shoulder, which is often a weakness for a young big. Much like young basketball players often only use their dominant hand when attempting a layup, inexperienced bigs get too comfortable using the same shoulder to create space offensively. Ware's far enough along to have surpassed that blockage.

On this drive to the rim, you can see Ware's ball-handling capabilities a little bit. Ware's not an elite ball-handler, but he can put it on the hardwood a little bit and attack the rim, especially if he has a favorable matchup. Ware seemed to settle for a runner on this play, instead of going to a jump stop and elevating over the smaller defender. That would have allowed Ware to play off of two feet, making him a bit stronger when attacking the rim and elevating for the rim.

PICK-AND-ROLL

Ware's not elite in the pick-and-roll -- he ranked in the 44th percentile nationally in pick-and-rolls, according to Synergy -- which is something that Indiana should try to develop given his athleticism and ability to play above the rim. In this play, Ware does a great job, though, of setting the screen and bolting to the rim where slams home the dunk with a right hand as a defender comes over in hopes of defending.

This alley-oop dunk Ware throws down is a good example of how his length can be beneficial on not just the defensive side, but offensively too. The lob pass here is off-target, and you can see that Ware has to readjust his jump and his reach for the ball when he's in the air. But because his arms are so long he's still able to reach back for the pass and bring it down through the rim.

This is dunk is another good example of Ware's ability to play through some contact around the rim, and it's one of Ware's most memorable plays from his freshman season at Oregon. Similar to the first pick-and-roll play, Ware is able to get isolated on a free roll to the rim where a teammate finds him for the open look for a dunk. This time he's able to use his length to reach for the pass over a defender and slam it home.

3-POINTER SHOOTING

Ware was in the bottom 18 percent of college basketball players this past season in catch-and-shoot opportunities, so that's another area of his game that he must improve. The 7-footer has good shot mechanics and he is confident enough to pull some open shots. However, it's not his strength offensively. However, on this take, his confidence is clear as he steps right into the shot and buries a triple in the Ducks Pac-12 Tournament game against a talented Washington St team.

DEFENSE

Ware greatly struggled this season in defending baseline out-of-bounds plays, ranking in just the fourth percentile nationally. That suggests a potential lack of understanding of what opponents are looking to accomplish in certain situations, so elevating his basketball IQ is going to be an important developmental piece for Woodson to focus on with Ware. In this play, Ware allows a bit too much space on the entry pass, which forces him to get too aggressive on a closeout, allowing his man to blow past him for a higher-percentage shot than what was available when he caught the pass.

Ware has some defensive versatility that allows him to switch to smaller players. But Ware's not as far along as Arizona's Christian Koloko was, for example, at defending guards on the perimeter. Ware's not quick enough to stay in front of guards and he's guilty of playing on his heels a little bit too much when he's on the perimeter, which allows offensive players to create the space that they desire. On this play, UCLA is able to get a favorable switch for their point guard Tyger Campbel who is able to get quality separation with a nice jab step and step back before pulling the mid-range jumper for 2 points over Ware.

This is a pretty nasty move that Stanford's Maxime Raynaud puts on Ware on the block. That double-spin move was lethal. But within the play, you can see that Ware commits hard to defending Raynaud after the first spin move, which leaves the paint wide open for Raynaud to spin back toward the middle allowing a open take to the rim for an easy two points. Ware has the propensity to get a bit too aggressive defensively at times. It's important for him to find the proper balance defensively.

When defending the rim as a freshman, Ware ranked in the 31st percentile nationally. But when defending layups, he was in just the 23rd percentile, which is odd given his length should make him one of the better defenders at the rim. On this play, Ware does a poor job of maintaining quality positioning, which leads to him fouling his man on the shot for a 3-point play. In the Big Ten, positioning against bigs is integral, especially against the likes of players like Purdue's Zach Edey, should the reigning Wooden Award winner elect to return to school.