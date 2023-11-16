Following home games versus Florida Gulf Coast and Army to begin the season, Indiana sits at 2-0. While the Hoosiers came away with victories, Indiana's performance its first two games of the season were less than impressive. Florida Gulf Coast was without its leading scorer on opening night and it took a late second-half surge for Indiana to take down the Eagles. The Hoosiers forced 13 turnovers, but most of them were dead-ball turnovers as Indiana scored just nine fastbreak points. Florida Gulf Coast took 34 3-pointers against Indiana, converting on 38% of them. The Eagles shot 36% on 26 3-point attempts per game a season ago. Many of the looks Florida Gulf Coast got from distance were quality looks as a byproduct of poor defense from Indiana. In Indiana's second game of the season against Army, the Hoosiers once again surrendered a lot of open looks from downtown as a result of poor defense. Indiana was giving Army open looks and the Black Knights did not hesitate to let it fly. On 38 attempts from 3-point range, Army shot 34%. Last season, Army ranked near the bottom of the NCAA in 3-point attempts, shooting 22 per game. Against the Black Knights, the Hoosiers had just four fastbreak points. Through two games to kickoff the season, Indiana has given up a combined 127 points. That's 63.5 points per game allowed in the Hoosiers' opening two games of the 2023-24 season. Indiana is allowing right around 100 points per 100 possessions. On the surface level, those numbers don't look bad. However, according to Synergy Sports, the Hoosiers are allowing 0.830 points per possession through two games, that ranks 155th in Division I. Indiana has played the current 138 and 325th ranked teams in the country to start the season according to KenPom. Once the quality of opponent picks up, the Hoosiers won't be able to afford continuing to play the defense they have so far. According to Synergy Sports, of the 59 catch and shoot 3-pointers Indiana has allowed this season, 28 (48%) of them have been 'unguarded.' Better competition will make the Hoosiers pay for the quality of looks they're giving up. Without further ado, jump into the film room to take a look at a couple of examples of the two biggest issues plaguing Indiana, point of attack defense and miscommunication.

Point of Attack Defense

At the point of attack is where it all starts defensively. Getting beat off the dribble forces teammates to have to help which then in turn forces the defense into rotation. Unless your rotations are spot on, getting beat at the point of attack typically leads to open looks from behind the 3-point line. Indiana's on-ball defense has been substandard to start the season, especially when considering who the Hoosiers have played. Let's take a look at a couple of examples of Indiana getting beat at the point of attack.

In this first example, Trey Galloway does a good job initially of cutting off the baseline and forcing the ball back outside to the perimeter. However, when CJ Gunn's man catches the ball on the right wing and rips to the middle of the floor, he's able to get into the middle of the lane without any resistance. That paint touch forces another Indiana defender to slide over and help which is where the problem of over-helping comes into play. With 7-footer Kel'el Ware in the paint protecting the basket, there is no need for Anthony Walker to leave his man all alone in the near side corner, especially considering Zach Johnson, the player in the corner, hit five 3-pointers against the Hoosiers. In this scenario, the help should come from Xavier Johnson. Johnson is not in the gap where he should be which allows the driver to get deep into the lane and force the defense to collapse. Johnson sort of half stunts at the ball handler which has little to no affect. In this scenario, once Gunn is cleanly beat Johnson has to meet the driver at the free throw line to cut him off or at least disrupt the drive in some way. However, he's not there and it leads to one of the most efficient shots in basketball, a wide-open 3-pointer in the corner.

Here, it's Kaleb Banks who is initially beat off the dribble. This example isn't as egregious as the prior example, as Banks is still in relatively decent guarding position throughout the play. However, once again an Indiana defender has allowed a paint touch in a one-on-one situation. When the Army player gets into the paint, Gabe Cupps gets caught ball watching and loses track of his man on the right wing, leaving Cupps' man open for a split-second. When Cupps tries to recover late, he too is beat off the dribble. That in turn forces Kaleb Banks to help and cut off the driving lane. Because Banks is forced to come off his man and help, his man is left wide-open on the left wing where Payton Sparks can't close out in time to altar the shot.

In this final example, Gabe Cupps is playing way too aggressively. He gets sucked into the screen trying to cheat over it and ends up getting easily beat baseline. After beating Cupps, the Army guard has a clear lane to the basket and it forces the defense to react and in this case the Hoosiers over-help. First off, with the ball on the opposite side of the court, Malik Reneau should be standing on the strong-side block or at least underneath the basket. Reneau's help-side positioning is poor. Nonetheless, in this scenario, it is Reneau's job to step up and help. It is not on Payton Sparks to drop in this situation, he needs to stay attached to his man. Sparks doesn't do that, he tries to help when that's not his responsibility and it leaves his man wide-open for an uncontested 3-pointer on the left wing.

Misscommunication

Miscommunication is a typical problem for most college defenses, especially on teams who haven't played a lot together on the floor. Let's take a look at a couple of examples of Indiana failing to communicate on the defensive beat at the point of attack.

This is an example of all-around terrible defensive communication. At the beginning of the play, Mackenzie Mgbako's man passes it to the left wing and the cuts to the near-side corner. Mgbako doesn't follow him and makes no visible motion that he wants to switch. Fortunately for Mgbako, it looks like Xavier Johnson recognizes this and picks up the man that just cut into the corner. However, when Kel'el Ware's man catches the ball at the top of the key, Mgbako slides over and closes out to him. Yes, Ware was probably playing too low in this situaion, but Mgbako is simply walking around guarding whomever he decides he wants to without communicating with his teammates. This leaves Johnson to have to guard two players by himself on the near side of the court. Johnson is late to close out to the shooter on the wing and Army gets an open look from behind the 3-point line because the Hoosiers failed to communicate with each other.

This is the first of two examples of a lack of communication in a screening action. Army sets a high ball-screen and Xavier Johnson and Kel'el Ware don't communicate whatsoever. Ware is in half-drop coverage, he's not hedging at the level of the screen, but he's still close enough to be able to challenge a shot if the Army guard came of te screen looking to pull-up from deep. Johnson however stays attached to the screener and doesn't make an effort to recover to the ball handler. You can actually see Ware pointing at the Army guard with the ball in an effort to tell Johnson to pick him back up, however Johnson doesn't do so. Away from the screening action, Malik Reneau actually does the right thing is this scenario. With Ware not playing drop coverage, Reneau has to drop down and "tag the roller,' to not allow the screen setter to roll freely to the basket for an open layup. But because Johnson never recovers to the ball handler, Ware is never released to switch back onto the big man who set the screen. That forces Reneau to stay with the roller for longer than he should and it leaves his man open for a 3-pointer. I will say, Reneau probably didn't need to drop as deep as he did. In this scenario, Reneau is responsible for tagging the roller, but he still has to be able to get back to the shooter on the perimeter. Because of how deep he drops, he's unable to get back out to his man.

Here's another example of Indiana not communicating while defending a ball screen and once again it's Xavier Johnson and Kel'el Ware in the action. On this play, Johnson appears to think that he and Ware are switching on the screen - which is most likely wrong because Indiana has predominantly only switched one-through-four through the first two games of the season. Ware on the other hand thinks he's supposed to stunt at the ball handler before getting back to his man, the screen-setter. Because of the complete lack of communication, both players end up leaving the man with the ball and the Army player is left wide-open for an uncontested 3-point jump shot.

