Film Room: Indiana has a serious fit problem

Have you ever seen the hit Food Network show Chopped? In case you've never heard of the show, I'll outline the premise.

Four professional chefs are invited to a kitchen where they are given a grab bag of ingredients that they must use to make a dish. They have a pantry full of normal ingredients and the freedom to make whatever they want, but they have the challenge of making a delicious dessert using a combination of off-the-wall ingredients like pretzels, kale, sour gummy worms, and balsamic vinegar in the same dish.

Given that they're professionals, most of the time the chefs will make something pretty tasty despite the mandatory ingredients that seem to not fit together whatsoever. It may be a fun exercise to use random ingredients, but their real masterpiece is going to be in their own kitchen with their choice of ingredients.

Mike Woodson is a Chopped chef coaching Indiana. What do I mean by that? Well, Woodson knows his basketball -- a simple glimpse at his basketball reference page will reveal that information. He's even been a revolutionary. Woodson was one of the first coaches to wholeheartedly adopt the three-point happy style that is used by all NBA teams today.

Upon his introduction as Indiana's head coach in March of 2021, Woodson made it clear the three-point shot and floor spacing would make their way from the Knicks to Bloomington.