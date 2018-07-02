Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Could IU freshman Romeo Langford be the top player in college basketball this season?

At least one publication seems to think so.

A writer from BustingBrackets.com put together a list of 25 players that could potentially win Player of the Year in college basketball for the 2018-19 season, and Langford was among those listed, checking in at No. 16 in the top 25.

"Another freshman, Romeo Langford has received as much hype as any other player in the country this offseason," the author wrote. "Out of New Albany High School, Langford’s decision to stay in Indiana and play for the Hoosiers was a big deal.

"A top-10 player in the 2018 recruiting class, this likely “one-and-done” player could potentially lead Indiana to a special season.

"Langford is an excellent scorer but also a willing teammate. He understands when to attack and when to dish out to teammates. After clearly being the best player on his high school roster, Langford will have to play a much different role in college.

"While he will likely still be an elite scorer, he will also be asked to find his teammates for open looks. This is especially true because IU will have a talented core around him featuring last year’s leading scorer Juwan Morgan as well as the rest of the highly-touted 2018 IU recruiting class."

Other Big Ten names to make the list include Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (No. 24), Michigan's Charles Matthews (No. 20), Nebraska's James Palmer (No. 15), Michigan State's Cassius Winston (No. 10) and Purdue's Carsen Edwards (No. 3).

Additional freshmen mentioned include Duke's RJ Barrett (No. 1), North Carolina's Nassir Little (No. 9), Oregon freshman Bol Bol (No. 14) and Duke's Cameron Reddish (No. 17).

**Check out the full slideshow from Busting Brackets here**

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.