Tom Allen

On QB competition

I would say no separation at this point. I think that the last couple of practices they have continued to grow, develop and kind of get past the installation part. We were still going through that going into the first scrimmage. That plays a variable. What happens when you’re just installing, you’re trying to focus on the concepts every day. You don’t really get, on the other side of the ball, experiences. Not really getting the best. What you’re trying to work on is the concepts. Now you can zero in on some things in the last couple of days. As things kind of play themselves out, especially with young quarterbacks. We have two young quarterbacks, so when you have the whole install. It’s hard, it really is. I think as you kind of zero in on what the call is going to be and that individual person, it helps that a lot in the first practices and Saturday’s scrimmage. To me, they have done well and really looked good. They are still learning. That’s expected. But at the same time I think continue to handle the pressure of having this. I think that is a good thing because I think that is part of preparing them for the role they are going to be in, which is loaded with pressure, expectations. Do you have what it takes to be a quarterback at this level? They are going throw this process together. They are leaning on each other. They are going to lean on each other throughout the season and lean on each other now on a weekly basis. I want to continue to see that. I think they can do a lot of good things. I think they have continued to show some work.

On position battles as a whole

I think that if you start up front, I think we have kept it more clear with those guys. Both sides, from an offensive perspective, we have a lot of guys who have been here, playing. These last couple of practices, mixing guys from tackle to guard, guard to tackle to continue to create that depth. You want to play your best five. We are seeing the improvements on how to play tackle and guard. Josh can play guard and get reps there. Matt Bedford can play guard and tackle. Trying to find the best combination. So can Max Longman. Mike can play center sometimes. Carter can play guard. That position flexibility right now. Defensively, we have more bigger bodies that we can rotate and keeping those guys fresh isn’t going to be a problem. I think you’re getting that eight, nine guys rotating there – we feel good about it. Those guys, we saw in the scrimmage, they have to continue to develop, keep, those guys healthy. I think that we as a staff continue to get closer to the ones and twos and who the rotational guys are going to be. The defensive line is one of those you just have a lot of guys and the position demands that, the way we want to play and rotate them. Receiver, we still have, Omar Cooper these last couple of practices continues to make better plays. EJ Williams is showing up making plays. D-Mac and Q and those guy, Andison. A lot of guys we are counting on. Cam Camper, he continues and is a special talent. Continue to build his rep base along and continue to develop him. We are going to play a lot of guys at receiver. Kam Perry is another one that is going to play, we expect him to play. We haven’t really flushed out the starters or anything like that I don’t think. But who is going to be out there on the field.

On surprises in camp

I would say that we are sticking to plan as far as practice and where we are at. There is a big emphasis on end of game situations and true situations over time and how you are going to finish out games from a putting guys in position and coming out of it. How do you handle the four-minute, two minute? We did that yesterday and again. What that creates. That’s kind of scheme and installation to now more situational things in a growing number. One guy that sticks out to me as a pleasant surprise is Lannell Carr. He’s really shown a very instinctual abilty to get the quarterback. That’s an instinctual thing. His body has improved, no question. As he’s bought in to the training, bought into the disciplines of what we think it takes to be a special player here and in the Big Ten, we’ve seen him grow with his knowledge of the defense. He and Myles have really sharpened each other in a huge way. I think Anthony Jones is starting to really come along. He’s starting to play the BULL position and have seen a lot of growth from him there. Nic Toomer is another one that sticks out to me that has been growing, especially in these last two practices. Offensively, would like to continue to see the guys up front, our abilty to be able to emphasize running the football, throwing the football effectively and taking some pressure off of those guys. We have two quarterbacks, I know they are young, they have to learn, I get all of that. You see signs of them being able to do things physically. I like our running back room, I really do. The guy that jumps out to me Chrisitan Turner. He hasn’t been out there full bore as much as he continues to get healthy here. But we have Jaylin and Josh. I think having a third, fourth guy is key as well. David Holloman is back now. He’s had his best camp. I think those are spots you want them to be. Guys are elevating and we have several guys who can help us be successful.

On kicking competition

He’s been slowly brough back this week, so we have him fully kicking tomorrow. Get a chance to get a better evaluation on him. But expect him to step up and compete. Did not feel like we got what we wanted out of that on Saturday. It’s an area we are emphasizing. Nico is expected to be in the competition and he will be this week. It’s an emphasis. Not to our standard this past weekend, those guys know that. Excited to get Nico back in that conversation, see how he responds.

On Steinfield’s availability

He will be back. He should be able to scrimmage this weekend. We practice tomorrow and in a limited way. He should be back. We need him to make plays for us. Thought he had some really good gains in the spring and camp for us there and now fall camp. Expected to get him back this week.

On making it easier on young QBs

That’s the challenge, right? You have to be able to have enough in your arsenal to be effective, but you also have to do a good job of taking pressure of them from a decision-making perspective and being able to allow them to be effective in a hostile environment. It’s at home. That’s a huge plus, without question. So it tends to give the opponents the speed, the power and how fast things are going to happen is going to be at a high, high level. That’s on us as coaches. How do we get them to maximize whoever is on the field and play to their strengths and not to have to have the weight of everything themselves. They have to rely on the team. We have to do a great job up front. We have to be able to run the football. We have to be able to throw the football to take the pressure off. We can’t have any strong indicators. That’s our responsibility as coaches. You’re trying to put them in the best position to be successful. There’s one way to learn and it’s being thrown in there. It’s going to be that case. I’m excited for their opportunity to be able to showcase it. There’s no doubt they will be tested to the highest level possible early in the season. That’s how you grow. But when you have the right mindset and you plan, our guys will have a chance to be successful.

On the DC structure and collaboration

First of all, it starts with trust and me trusting him to come in here and learn our system, which he has done. Also, add things to it that we feel make us better. On game day I’m not going to tell him what to call. Whatever happens, you have to know that they are going to call what they believe in. They are going to call the things they have trust in themselves to call. I want him to be free to do that. But I’m very involved in the day to day of it all. Watching the practice, the scheme and how we are going to do things, communicate things. The call itself is going to come down to him and what he thinks based on his film preparation and what he feels is best in that moment. We are going to do the right job supporting that. I think it’s getting somebody that is on the same page you are on and calls the system is built for. That’s the key, being able to play to the strengths of our system that the kids believe in and we’re built for. I totally trust him and enjoy working with him. We are very aligned in how we do things. Aggressive mindset in how we do things. Apply pressure and do it in different ways. Disguise is a big piece and it’s been that way for us here when we do things. It’s different for me because that’s the area I have been involved in and called and have the strong feelings about. I want him to be free to make those decisions and that he’s not going to get second guessed on game day. We’re going to sit there and evaluate at halftime and at the end together. He’s a guy that I’m really excited that he’s here with us and I’m excited about our defense.