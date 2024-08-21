Fall Camp Q&A: Players Ty Son Lawton and Jamier Johnson
Indiana football running back Ty Son Lawton and defensive back Jamier Johnson spoke with the media on Wednesday following fall practice No. 15 for the Hoosiers.
Below is their full Q&As, as well as partial transcripts for each conversation -- once the transcripts are provided.
Advertisement
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board