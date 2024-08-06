Fall Camp Q&A: Players D'Angelo Ponds and James Evans
Indiana football defensive back D'Angelo Ponds and punter James Evans spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Below is their full Q&As.
Advertisement
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board