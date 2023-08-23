Fall Camp Q&A: HC Tom Allen meets media (8/23/23)
Indiana football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss winding down fall camp and the beginning of game preparation for Indiana's week one opponent, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Above is his full Q&A.
Below is a transcription of the press conference.
Opening StatementWanted to start by making a couple of announcements. Ryan Miller has retired from football, some medical situations. He’ll continue to be part of our program. Awesome young man. Also, we voted for our captains, which is always an exciting process. We have our players vote and our coaches well. We have five captains for the 2023 season. Going to be Noah Pierre, Aaron Casey, Mike Katic, Cam Camper and Andre Carter. Really excited to have those five guys representing our program in that role. Very well, deserving guys who have been here for many years, six years, for a couple of those guys. Having Andre come in here in January and earning the respect of his teammates and his work ethic during our practices in spring ball and all and the way he has worked. Really solid group of guys who have come here and done some great things. Camp Camper, to me, is a picture of resilience, grit, toughness and Mike Katic continues to improve and get better. He’s been here and stepped into a role of leadership and all five of those guys, and you know how I feel about Aaron Casey and what he has meant to our program and Noah Pierre. Those two guys represented us at Big Ten Media Days, so young men that I’m really excited get to lead our team. On the second scrimmage Yeah that was a big part of it. You go through it and think about the depth chart and who is going to travel. That’s kind of the big picture objective of it, is that travel roster because that drives your special teams reps. That’s going to be in that 74 man group. Who is going to be the two deep? Who is going to be the next guy in that each position? Felt like that was a major goal going in. Also had the objective of doing a lot of situational football, a lot of end of game situations we go through and just getting. Trying to drive the ball and make it as game like as possible. Had an overtime period like we usually do in the second scrimmage and had a chance to go through that process. Had the officials there and worked through all of that. Working on two minutes. I thought the kicking situation was very, very positive. That was a big improvement from the previous scrimmage. Overall, very happy for our guys. Productive day, got a lot of reps, a lot of snaps. A lot of live goes, which is nice. So I thought it was a very productive scrimmage. On the starting QB We have a decision, and now we aren’t going to announce it. I would say the process should you go through, especially, with two guys that, we’ve said before, are the same age, both young, both talented, both bring different skillsets to the team. Very pleased with those guys. I think they’ve both improved a lot since they have been here. Obviously, Tayven has been here a shorter amount of time. But guys who have worked extremely hard in the leadership role and really challenge both of them. Really grown in both of those areas. I think that two young men that we feel very good about that have good qualities. You’re looking for a guy to command that side of the football, lead that side of the football. That’s with leadership and production. So you hae to make plays and run the offense and the verbalization of all that. When you don’t huddle, you have to be be able to command and make checks and adjustments and all sorts of different things. I think there’s all sorts of different roles that play into that. Then you’re looking to move the ball down the field in live situations, scrimmages and team goes. All that. We chart everything. We feel good about the process that we go through. Feel like we have two guys we can win with. On leash for the starting quarterbackI don’t want to get into all of that. I think the bottom line is that we feel like we have two guys who are really good players. Excited about that. It’s a situation that you want to be in to be able to have more than one and obviously Dexter continues to work hard and rehab to get back. And he got a lot of meaningful reps as well. The bottom line is that we know we have to have multiple quarterbacks to help us win and do what need to do in the 2023 season. On injuriesDexter continues to progress. It’s just an ongoing thing. Not much is different than the last time we talked about it. He will not be available to play in the first couple of games. Will not probably dress. He’s not going in. Once he is able to do that, we’ll be able to see what he can do from a mobilty perspective. We’ll continue to see what he does from a mobility perspective and he continues to throw and develop. He’ll practice with us and do everything he needs to do to be in that position. Cam Camper is doing a great job. Feels like he is ready to go. And should be Game 1 starter for us. Expecting him to play. Anytime you have a guy like that, you have a pitch count mentality. But as far being out there, he should be full bore. He went live with us for some reps, which is important. Don’t always do that with guys coming back from that injury, no matter what position you play. Did some research on that and felt it was important to him to have that confidence in it. He’s been tackled, so that is unique as well. On position battlesThe position battles, the kicking situation is becoming more and more clear all the time. Feel good about where we are at there. Also, you talk about defensive line and it’s becoming more clear. That’s a group you rotate quite a bit. Receivers you’re going to play quite a few receivers and we have good depth there and in the secondary. Trying to get the top 5-6 guys that are going to rotate in and play that are going to play special teams. You’ll travel six corners and those guys, those top four guys will do most of the playing. You’ll have a couple more guys that are going to be ready to go, and they’ll be on special teams and be subs there as well as safety and linebacker, positions where you have to have special teams guys. Same with tight end. So the goal is to play a fair amount of guys to keep them fresh and to be able to finish strong in the fourth quarter. The position will look different in that regard, but our scrimmage this past weekend was big for that. Even these last couple of days, we had practice Monday and Tuesday of this week before we got into Ohio State preparation, which began today. Everything is work on fundamentals and technique and solidifying spots and where we need to be on the depth chart. Feel good about where we are and trying to get to building that, solidifying that the next couple of days with guys who were dinged up a little bit. We did some running this morning, we’ll find out there status as far as practicing tomorrow. Nothing has been long term. It’s been a healthy fall camp overall. Just have to be able to keep doing that as we get into game week next week. On an urgency to position battles with a B1G opponent Week 1Yeah, I think it does. I think that you have to feel really good about those spots, especially the guys that are going to be the ones and the twos, the guys that are going to be doing most of the playing. And there’s no question, you don’t have the luxury of having a game where you can maybe experiment a little bit with that. I think that is a big deal. At the same time, you get some injuries. If a guy misses a couple days and you can’t get that chance to evaluate that part of it, that elongates it a little bit. We had that situation at the kicker spot. Now Nico is back kicking. That probably delayed that process a little bit and that would be true for a couple of other positions as well. So, I think we got through that the last couple of days. Even the few that were trying to solidify the next couple of days. The Big Ten opener, as I’ve said, it creates an urgency in your preparation and the depth chart is no different there. On Jamari SharpeHe’s been one of the guys that we had targeted that you would like to see him step up and elevate to being a redshirt freshman after being a true freshman. He’s got length, he’s extremely fast, a 4.3 guy. He was an elite sprinter in high school. Really felt like he had that potential. Really encouraged by his progress. Obviously, brought in some older guys at the position and he’s right there. He’s one of our top 2-3 corners on the team right now. And that’s an awesome thing. Really encouraged by his progress, excited for him. He’s going to play a whole lot. And maybe even be a starter. That’s one of those spots he is going through the process. He has the traits you are looking for. He continues to develop as a young player at the technique, fundamentals it takes to play the position. It’s a hard position to play and he’s going to have a chance to be tested at a high level Week 1. Excited for that for him. It’s a chance for him to grow and develop and prove who he is. On Pierre, Casey being captainsI love talking about those two guys. Even our players in our team meetings throughout fall camp. I talked about Noah at length one night, telling his story because some guys may not know that it took four years. He didn’t start until his fourth year here and redshirted right out of high school. It was the first two years here and playing his fourth year overall in the 21 seasons. It was a testament to perseverance. He wanted to play sooner, I’m sure. We talked many times about that. And he was frustrated at times. You can say the same thing about Aaron Casey. Just the gradual progression and didn’t have a very good 2021 season. Had a chance to come back and then everything elevated in 2022 when Cam Jones went down and he was forced into a leadership role and more pressure on him to make plays. Just to see that growth and to see two young men who have come here, been in this program for a long time and are now being rewarded with being captains. That’s one of the best things you can be, being voted that by your teammates, your peers. So excited for them. They represent us in a high-level way on the field, off the field. Both are graduates already. First class people. Hard workers and they make plays. They’ve had to be patient, wait and have a lot of grit, perseverance, passion to their long-term goal. That’s the definition we use for grit. And that’s two pictures of that. When you have your better player that work like that, that work really hard, that set the tone by their example every day and now they learn the league. Noah is a very verbal leader, very emotional guy, passionate guy. His energy. I grabbed him yesterday in practice and said, ‘Man, this is who you are. When you verbalize it this way, and play with this passion,’ which he usually does, I say that is infectious for everybody else. That’s the standard. Having guys like that obviously they went to Big Ten Media Days, for a reason. Now, they are being voted in as captains. Pretty awesome. Really excited for those guys. They get to be captains for this team. On Ryan Miller waiverThat is how that process works, yes. He has a lot of documented situations for that. So, he’ll be able to stay in that role. When a student athlete is able to stay in that role, they are able to do something within the university. He’s going to be one of our student assistants, which will be great. Love to have him with us every day and being around the team. A first-class individual, an excellent student and excited for him to finish his degree out and still be part of the program. On telling the QBs about being the starterYeah, I won’t get too specific. An open, honest conversation with that. They know exactly where things are right now and where it stands. You bring them in, you shoot it with them straight. I complimented them with how they handled the situation as teammates. Been part of a several of these over the years and it doesn’t always have the same feel to it, like it does with this group. And they have such respect for each other and a really two great teammates for one another. They are trying to compete to play one spot, but that’s always a challenging thing. The biggest thing is to be open, honest with them and we’ll move forward from there. On preparing for Ohio State’s two quarterbacksYou know, I look at their situation it creates challenges because they are two different quarterbacks. We have to go through and have a plan for both. When you expect both of them to play, which is looks like that is going to be the case. Then you have to have plans for each individual. Their core concepts are going to be consistent. The skillset of each player is where the differences come. So, both are very talented players that can do different things in a different way in a skillset perspective, which is usually the case with most individuals. IF they are identical, it’s maybe a little easier schematically to have the plan that is transferable. We’ve had it to where in the past, you’ve had it to where you have calls for a certain jersey number when he is in the game. Other calls when this kid is in the game. So not saying it’s going to be that extreme with these two, but some situational things will be different without question. I think that’s the bottom line for us. We’re going at this thing together and figuring it out. Bottom line is that when you don’t have a clear knowledge of who is going to be doing all the playing for the majority of it, it creates challenges for your staff. On kick/punt returnsHe’s (Lucas) the primary guy in both roles. We have several different guys that we can use as returners. David Holloman would be a top guy to be the next kick returner in the game. Big, physical guy that can run. That’s a position you can get some big hits. The punt return, that’s a bit different. That’s such a difficult task to be able to fulfil. DQ is a guy that has done that in the past and is very comfortable back there. Duquese Carter. Feel like he has a chance to do that. Cam George is another one that is very smooth back there. Very natural. Noah Pierre has also taken a lot of punt catch opportunities, so those four guys, including Jaylin have been the top four guys we have had back there. Jaylin has been the key guy that we each have and we have guys who will be rotational behind him if need be. On what led to the starting QB being named, what was the differenceI think as you go through, when you make these difficult decisions, and you go through, and you basically say ‘Okay, when you go live, when you move the football,’ when I say live, I’m talking game-like situations. We have move the ball periods in practice where we’ll put the ball down and play football on both sides and we don’t script them. The calls come in based on the situation. The scrimmages are set up that way. But even in practice we do that quite a bit in two-minute situations, so you look at those and really try to separate those and make decisions off of that. The bottom line is that we have two talented quarterbacks that are both young, haven’t played a lot collegiately. Excited to have more than one guy that you feel really good about, so you have the third part of the equation with Dexter and the potential for the future. So when you go through, who gives us the best chance to win? That’s what you do. You go through that and approach is accordingly and communicate with those guys. We’ve all been through this stuff to know there are a lot of unknowns for the future and you better have more than one.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE