TheHoosier - Fact or Fiction: LSU is a real player in Perkins' recruitment

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney along with national analysts Josh Helmholdt and Sam Spiegelman and Corey Bender from GatorsTerritory.com tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. LSU is a real player in Harold Perkins' recruitment especially after his weekend visit.

Harold Perkins (Sam Spiegelman)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. LSU is going to be in the picture for the four-star linebacker from Cypress (Texas) Cypress Park but I really think Texas A&M holds a big edge in his recruitment and then Texas and others are making a serious push as well. I get the connections to the state of Louisiana and it was a big deal that Harold Perkins went to the spring game this weekend. There’s no doubt LSU could be in the picture here but I would be very surprised if the Aggies are not the big frontrunner right now for him. Spiegelman’s take: FACT. The Rivals100 outside linebacker was at LSU's spring game last weekend, which was a homecoming of sorts for Perkins, who originally hails from New Orleans. Let's not discount other favorites like Texas A&M or contenders like Oregon or Texas, but the Tigers have a legitimate shot at bringing an versatile, athletic defender like Perkins given his ties to Louisiana. Perkins has only scheduled an official visit to A&M -- so far -- but expect that to change after the recent trip to Baton Rouge. We have a long way to go before the four-star makes his mind up at the Under Armour All-America Game, but it wouldn't be surprising in the least bit to have a purple and gold cap on the table next January.

2. Dasan McCullough now lives in Bloomington. His brother just committed to Indiana. His dad coaches for the Hoosiers. He could flip there.

Dasan McCullough (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. CJ Hicks and Dasan McCullough are two of the leaders in Ohio State’s recruiting class and I understand the family situation and the draw to Indiana but I just don’t see it happening. I get the point that one day you might have to play on the other side from your dad and brother but is that worse than playing on the same side and seeing the Buckeyes frothing to put 50 on your heads? And it will happen because Ohio State is getting better and better under coach Ryan Day. In the end, I think McCullough is going to make the best decision for himself and his long-term future and that’s sticking with Ohio State. Helmholdt’s take: FACT. Dasan is saying all the right things from an Ohio State standpoint for now, but his younger brother's commitment to Indiana should signal concern for the Buckeye faithful. Imagine standing on the opposite sideline from where your dad is coaching, lining up across from your younger brother and competing against them for the same conference title. That's the image Dasan has to consider for the next eight months before he can sign a National Letter of Intent. Even if there is no familial pressure to flip to Indiana - and I could understand if there is when it not only would be a big get for the Hoosiers, but also keeps him from a conference rival - competing against family for the next four years is not an assignment many would volunteer for.

3. Eight of the top 10 players in the Florida state rankings are going to leave the state to play college football.