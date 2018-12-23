TheHoosier.com

Indiana wraps up non-conference play with an 11-2 overall record and an atypical layoff around Christmas.

It won't play again until hosting Illinois on Jan. 3, giving it 12 days between games. The extended break comes at a crucial time from both a recovery and improvement standpoint.

"Obviously we have a chance to tie some things up," IU head coach Archie Miller said.

Have nearly two weeks in between contests isn't completely filled with time away from the court, though there are some Hoosiers on the bend who will benefit from having Dec. 23-26 off.

Captain and redshirt senior guard Zach McRoberts sat out Saturday's game against Jacksonville due to a previous back injury, which cost him four games earlier this season, flaring up again. Freshman Rob Phinisee, IU's starting point guard for its first 12 games, was also sidelined for the Jacksonville game as he remains in concussion protocol. Redshirt freshman forward Race Thompson, meanwhile, has been out indefinitely while in concussion protocol himself since mid-November.

On the court, IU has several thing sit wants to work on when practices resume Dec. 27.

"I think everything can use a little fine-tuning," IU senior forward Juwan Morgan said. "I think specifically starting off strong. We had a couple games where we didn't do that as well. I think tonight we were really coming out, weren't just throwing the ball away the first 10 possessions. I think we really ran our stuff. Just continuing to build off that. Also just staying connected on the defensive end, getting the stops early on, setting the tone for the rest of the game."

Miller had similar sentiments about how Indiana can improve, noting the challenges Big Ten play will present in January. Four of its first six games in league play will on the road when it resumes next month.

Similar to his previous comments, Miller wants to address IU's slow starts offensively after trailing early in each of its last three games.

"You're going to see a lot of different styles in the Big Ten," Miller said. "One of the things you have to do is make sure you're getting a good shot, not turning it over. We're going to look at some things offensively where we can tidy it up, clean it up. Defensively we've got to keep getting better. Hopefully we get two of our best perimeter defenders back at some point in time. That will help our cause there, not having to play as many minutes.

"Defensively I think we're going to have to take it to another level as we get ready to get into the Big Ten. I think every coach in the league would be lying if they didn't tell you, You got to strap it on coming out in the next couple weeks.

"Once it gets started, every team you play, in my opinion, has a chance to win the league, make a Sweet 16. You're looking at top 10, 15, 25 teams. It's going to be difficult."

Knowing that, Miller is hopeful IU can not only correct its mistakes and struggles from the first 13 games but also bolster its depth as players use the layoff to back to 100 percent.

"I think we just got to take our time here after break, take it one day at a time, cross our fingers and hopefully get healthy as we enter league play," Miller said. "One day at a time."