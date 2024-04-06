Experienced Jacob Mangum-Farrar adjusting to "brand new" role for Hoosiers
Jacob Mangum-Farrar walked off the field in West Lafayette last fall after Indiana's 35-31 loss to Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game knowing deep down that he had more to give.
The loss brought the linebacker's sixth season of college football to a close, but the wily veteran knew there was still more juice left in the tank.
Not ready for his college football career to end, Mangum-Farrar decided to not call it quits just yet. The Sugarland, Texas native made the decision to return to Bloomington for a seventh season.
"I feel like I still had a lot left in me," Mangum-Farrar said after Indiana's fourth spring practice, reflecting on his offseason decision to return to Indiana. "I didn't feel like I produced the amount that I could've last year."
The Texan appeared in four games as a freshman at Stanford all the way back in 2018, preserving a year of eligibility through the NCAA's redshirt rules.
As a 'redshirt freshman', Mangum-Farrar made two appearances in 2019 prior to suffering a season-ending injury that kept him out of the shortened 2020 season as well.
Through the first three years of his college career, Mangum-Farrar made just six on-field appearances, meaning he hadn't yet used up a year of eligibility in the eyes of the NCAA.
In 2021 and 2022, Mangum-Farrar's fourth and fifth years of college from an academic perspective, the Kempner High School product managed to finally stay healthy. He made 20 appearances across his final two seasons on the west coast before making the trip east to Bloomington via the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season.
Now, entering his second campaign repping the cream and crimson, Mangum-Farrar is preparing to play under his second different head coach in as many years with the Hoosiers.
The biggest change he's noticed thus far? Accountability.
"This coaching staff is doing a really good job of holding us accountable and not letting things slide," Mangum-Farrar explained. "(Last year) we messed something up, next play. (This year) we're going to redo that until we get it right. We're going to give 100% effort or we're going to do it again."
It's not just a new staff and a new set of teammates that Mangum-Farrar has to adjust to ahead of his seventh season of college football. After playing inside linebacker for Indiana a season ago, the 6-foot-4, now-252 pound Stanford transfer is making the switch to play on the edge of the defensive line for the 2024 campaign.
Playing along the defensive line is a role that Mangum-Farrar believes he's well-suited to play given his size, length and newfound bulkiness. The Hoosiers' edge rusher put on around 15 pounds this offseason in preparation for his position change.
"Everything happens a lot faster," Mangum-Farrar said describing the biggest differences he's noticed at his new position. "At linebacker you have a little bit more time to process a play, whereas on the D-line everything is happening right in front of you in a split second."
"It's pretty much brand new," he continued. "Getting used to that contact and the techniques... is definitely taking a little bit more time, but it's clicking a little bit more each practice."
Going from linebacker to defensive end isn't an easy adjustment for everyone to make. But with all the knowledge and wisdom he's obtained throughout his lengthy collegiate career and the time he's spent watching former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller's highlights, Mangum-Farrar believes he's ready for the challenge of a new position.
Another reason for Mangum-Farrar's comfortability in his new role is that he was initially recruited to Indiana out of the portal last season to play on the defensive line. However, with a small -- in numbers -- group at linebacker last season, Mangum-Farrar was asked to take a rain check from playing along the defensive front.
The seventh-year player believes that a lot of the skills he developed as a linebacker a season ago with the Hoosiers will help make his transition to defensive end much smoother.
"We have to be able to hit as hard as lineman, but run with running running backs," Mangum-Farrar said on what's expected out of him in his new position. "We have to be able to do both. We have to be violent in everything that we do."
That ability to do both of those things is what Mangum-Farrar is leaning on this season to ensure that he walks away from the 2024 season with a different feeling than he left with in 2023.
