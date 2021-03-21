TheHoosier - Expectations high for Hoosiers in 2021

With the first week of spring practice in the rearview mirror, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen and his Hoosiers continue to march towards the opener at Iowa on Sept. 4.

And, they do so knowing they cannot rest of the success of a season ago, which saw Indiana knock off Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin on its way to a 6-2 season that ended with a disappointing loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl.

That loss has served as plenty of motivation for Indiana, according to Allen.

"One thing I think people misunderstand from one season to the next is you just assume because we came close in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, you can’t fall into that trap. You have to recreate that culture, work harder. We have certain goals to chase. Do I expect us to compete for a Big Ten championship? Absolutely. That is what we are chasing after. To get there it is going to be a lot of hard work and a lot of things we haven’t done before in the offseason. Excited, but we have to keep building. I want this football team to be great and when you play in the Big Ten, greatness is defined by one thing and that is winning a Big Ten championship," Allen said.

His players have adhered to that message, as well.