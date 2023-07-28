INDIANAPOLIS -- At the conclusion of Indiana's spring football practices, head coach Tom Allen publicly admitted he didn't know who his team's starting quarterback would be in 2023. On Thursday at Big Ten Media Days, he still doesn't know who he will start at quarterback. Despite limited time with candidates Brendan Sorsby and Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson in the summer months, Allen is still evaluating. The summer months don't allow coaches to organize typical practices. Instead, most team activities are spent together in the weight room preparing the body for next season. Yet, last summer the NCAA instituted a new provision, allowing coaches limited hours with players on the field in June and early July for about eight hours weekly. Though, some time must be spent without a football, making it difficult to examine the throwing abilities of a quarterback. "For me," Allen said on Thursday at Big Ten Media Days inside Lucas Oil Stadium, "it's more about the leadership piece. How do they build relationships with their teammates over the summer? How are they doing a great job of growing in their leadership? Because there's a lot of things we aren't there for."

Tennessee transfer Tayven Jackson is one of the leading candidates to start at QB for IU (© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Following the conclusion of Indiana's 4-8 campaign in 2022, Allen -- for the first time in his coaching tenure -- met with the leadership council on his roster. He wanted insight on how players felt about their position group, side of the football and the overall perspective of the program. "That was insightful to hear about where those quarterbacks are and hearing from their teammates," Allen said. "Part of the variable in taking the starter is, what do the other 10 guys think? What do they believe about that guy? I think that’s massive." It's likely that the rest of the Hoosier roster thinks whoever starts at quarterback, a learning experience will ensue. Both Sorsby and Jackson are redshirt freshmen entering the 2023 season. Last season at Tennessee, Jackson -- a former top 100 ranked prospect by Rival s-- played in three games but he totaled just 23 snaps in three blowout victories. Sorsby played in one game, against Penn State, and completed 3-of-6 passes for eight years, but also threw an interception before being replaced. "One thing about experience is there's only one way to get it," Allen said near the end of spring football. "So when you don't have it, you have to find ways to manufacture that. So that's why the time we have between now and September is going to be huge in everything we do."

Brendan Sorsby returns to Indiana hopping to be the starting quarterback in 2023 (© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Complicating the position for Indiana is the status of Dexter Williams, who likely won't be available until the middle of the season at the earliest as he continues rehabilitation on his knee from an injury sustained in the loss to Purdue to close the season. "We expect Dexter to play," Allen admitted on Thursday. "I think there is going to become a time in the season that he comes back – that is what I would expect, I don’t know when it’s going to be but I do believe that." Williams played in the first four games of his career last season for a total of 146 snaps, a majority of those being rushing plays. Still, Williams provided a bit of a jolt to the Indiana offense because of his running ability. He went for 86 yards on 16 carries against Michigan State and also ran for 46 yards in the loss to Ohio State. But he did struggle throwing the ball completing just 13-of-38 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions last season. "I think with Dexter, that was what he did best," Allen said of Williams' rushing ability. ... "There's no question that really fit who Dexter was. You saw the benefits of that and you saw how valuable that was." Both Sorsby and Jackson have the ability to scramble. Jackson did it plenty leading a run-heavy high school offense to back-to-back state championships Center Groce High School. Sorsby is athletic enough to scamper around, too. "I feel like all of our quarterbacks are dual-threat quarterbacks," sophomore running back Jaylin Lucas said. "They can run out of the pocket. They can throw the ball. But it would play a huge part in the upcoming season. You got to be able to run the ball in the Big Ten if they are coming after you.



