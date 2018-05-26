Indiana forward Evan Fitzner is expected to be one of the Top 15 impact transfers in college basketball this upcoming season, according to one expert.

"A two-year starter in Moraga, Fitzner chose to go the graduate transfer route for his final season after being relegated to a reserve role for most of 2017-18," ESPN's John Gasaway wrote. "At 6-10, he's a career 41 percent 3-point shooter (with an average of about three attempts per game) who holds his own on the defensive glass."

A look at Fitzner's resume from St. Mary's and it's easy to see why he's held in such high regard.

Since 2015-16, St. Mary's has finished No. 34, No. 15 and No. 32 nationally in three seasons on KenPom.com's rankings, respectively. They won at least 29 games in each of those years.

In arguably the Gaels' most successful season during Fitzner's tenure, the 6-10 forward started averaged 5.5 points in 15.1 minutes per contest while starting in all 34 games. He also made 45-of-105 three-point tries (43 percent) that season as St. Mary's went 29-5 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Last season, St. Mary's did not quality for the NCAA tournament but recorded 30 victories on the year.

"I've played in the NCAA tournament, and last season we won 30 games," Fitzner told TheHoosier.com following his commitment to Indiana earlier this month. "So I've learned how to do that. We play Gonzaga and BYU, played in a lot of big games over the course of three years. That's definitely prepared me for being in the Big Ten and playing at IU against some of the best competition."

Fitzner started 76 games for St. Mary's over the last three years and averaged 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 105 games. He also shot 41.4 percent from three-point range and made 126 of 304 attempts from long distance and was a 78.1 percent shooter from the free throw line.

Fitzner was one of two Big Ten players listed by Gasaway in his article - the other being fellow grad transfer Evan Boudreaux, who graduated from Dartmouth this spring and is headed to Purdue.