Indiana has one of the top 10 easiest non-conference schedules nationally in 2018, according to ESPN, with senior staff writer Chris Low putting the Hoosiers at No. 8.

IU is scheduled to play at Florida International Sept. 1, host Virginia Sept 8., Sept. 15 vs. Ball State, a non-conference slate which Low expects should help the Hoosiers get three wins - or halfway toward minimum bowl eligibility requirements - early in the season.

"They have the kind of nonconference schedule that should help thanks to a September stretch to open the season that's not all that daunting," Low wrote.

Last season, Florida International went 8-5 in its first season under head coach Butch Davis to reach its third bowl game in program history. The Panthers fell to Temple 28-3 in the Gasparilla Bowl in late December.

Based on roster attrition over the offseason, Low expects IU's season-opener in Miami to be a winnable contest.

"Indiana's only road game outside the Big Ten is at FIU to kick off the season, and Butch Davis has to replace a ton of experience from last year's team," Low wrote.

IU played at Virginia last fall and came away with a 34-17 victory for Tom Allen's first win as the Hoosiers' head coach.

Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall has been brutally honest about his program heading into the 2018 season, telling the Charlottesville Daily Progress on June 10 that only 27 of the 81 athletes on his roster are ACC-caliber players. Virginia is coming off a 6-7 season which included qualifying for the postseason but falling to Navy 49-7 in the Military Bowl in late December. It also ended up on Low's list with the sixth-easiest non-conference schedule for 2018.

Ball State did not get the opportunity to go to a bowl game in 2017 following a 2-10 campaign in Mike Neu's second season as head coach.

Given those backgrounds and circumstances, Low views anything other an undefeated mark heading into the Big Ten opener as a letdown for IU.

"There will be a lot of disappointed Hoosiers if they're not 3-0 going into that Michigan State game at home on Sept. 22," Low wrote.

The Hoosiers were one of three Big Ten programs to make Low's list. Wisconsin's stretch with at Western Kentucky, vs. New Mexico and vs. BYU was considered second-easiest nationally, while Rutgers' run of Texas State, at Kansas and Buffalo ranked fourth. Low's complete rankings can be found here.

Indiana's 2018 season will kick off Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida International in Miami. CBS Sports Network will televise the contest.