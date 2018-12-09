Efficiency Breakdown: Indiana Basketball 68, Louisville 67
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!
TheHoosier.com has postgame thoughts plus an advanced statistical breakdown of IU's win over Louisville.
To join the discussion, dive into our premium forum here: LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.