Early standouts in spring practice following Saturday's scrimmage

Indiana is nearly halfway through spring practice and over the weekend it had its first scrimmage of the spring session. Indiana has three more weeks of practice before the spring session will come to a close -- on March 15.

Head coach Tom Allen came away impressed with a handful of newcomers on both sides of the ball.

"We went ahead and had a scrimmage on Saturday. It wasn't a full scrimmage; it was probably half of the time spent in that mode to create some game-like situations," Allen said. "We did go live, which I think is very important.

"At the same time, we are trying to really [think through the spring] and had a long staff discussion about what it is going to look like moving forward. With that, I thought it was a good next step for us."