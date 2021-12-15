Early Signing Day Live Thread
The class of 2022 will be officially signing today as the early signing period is set to begin. Most of Indiana's class of 2022 will be singing on Wednesday.
There are 23 commits at the moment.
Here is the full list, updated throughout the day, of every player who has signed.
James Monds III (Westwood HS, CA - Cornerback) - 7:07 am
Gi'Bran Payne (La Salle HS, OH - Running Back) - 7:13 am
Josh Henderson (North Carolina transfer - Running Back) - 7:17 am
Richard Thomas Jr. (American Heritage HS, FL - Defensive End) - 7:20 am
Shaun Shivers (Auburn transfer - Running Back) - 7:21 am
Trevell Mullen (Coconut Creek HS, FL - Cornerback) - 7:23 am
Isaiah Jones (London HS, OH - Linebacker) - 7:27 am
Phillip Dunnam (North Miami HS, FL - Athlete) - 7:31 am
Dasan McCullough (Bloomington North HS, IN - Linebacker) - 7:34 am
Bradley Jennings Jr (Miami (FL) transfer - Linebacker) - 7:38 am
Ryan Miller (Kenston HS, OH - Tight End) - 7:42 am
Venson Sneed (Winter Park HS, FL - Defensive End) - 7:44 am
Patrick Lucas Jr (Ole Miss transfer - Defensive Tackle) - 7:50 am
JH Tevis (Cal transfer - Defensive End) - 7:54 am
LeDarrius Cox (Ole Miss Transfer - Defensive Tackle) - 7:55 am
Kaiden Turner (Fayetteville HS, AR - Linebacker) - 8:04 am
Brody Foley (Anderson HS, OH - Tight End) - 8:15 am
