The Badgers visit the Hoosiers following a 24-10 home loss against No. 3 Ohio State last Saturday. Wisconsin was tied with Ohio State heading into the halftime break, but the Buckeyes pulled away in the second half, scoring once in both the third and fourth quarters.

- QB Braedyn Locke: A redshirt freshman, Locke, has taken over the starting job in Madison after previous starter Tanner Mordecai went down with injury earlier this season. Locke has started the last three games, dating back to Oct. 14. The Rockwall, Texas native has struggled in his time with the Badgers this season. He's completed less than 50% of his passes and is averaging 134 passing yards per game. Locke has done a good job of taking care of the ball, he's thrown just one interception in the four games he's appeared in. This has traditionally been a run-heavy Badgers offense, but in Luke Fickell's first season as head coach of Wisconsin, the Badgers have thrown slightly more than they have traditionally. Despite that, Locke will not be tasked with dropping back and throwing the ball more than 30-plus times on Saturday.

- RB Braelon Allen: The Big Ten's leading rusher has been fantastic for Wisconsin in his junior season. Through eight games, Allen has rushed for 754 yards and eight touchdowns. He's added 24 catches for 96 yards in the passing game as well. On Saturday against Ohio State, Allen ran the ball 10 times for 50 yards in the first half before being forced to exit the game with an injury. On the penultimate play of the first half, Allen sustained an apparent ankle or foot injury. The former four-star recruit was helped to his feet by members of the Wisconsin medical staff and needed to get back to the Badgers' locker room. Allen did return to the Wisconsin sideline in the second half, wearing street clothes and a walking boot. As of now, Allen's status for Saturday's matchup with Indiana is up in the air.

- S Hunter Wohler: The 6-foot-2 junior safety leads the Badgers and ranks second in the Big Ten with 78 tackles on the season. Additionally, Wohler has 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions and four pass breakups. As a bigger safety, the Muskego, Wisconsin native finds himself playing in the box a lot. He's consistently in and around where the action occurs, which is why he leads the team in tackles by 27. Wholer has great versatility, being able to step up and stop the run, while also having no issue in pass coverage. He's a player Indiana will have to keep an eye on throughout Saturday's matchup against Wisconsin.

- OLB Darryl Peterson: Peterson, a 6-foot-1 edge rusher has consistently found himself in opposing teams backfields throughout the season. The Akron, Ohio native leads the Badgers in tackles for loss and sacks, with eight and four and a half respectively. After largely filling in off the bench last season, Peterson has stepped up this season as a redshirt sophomore. Peterson poses a challenge against an Indiana offensive line that has had its fair shares of ups and downs this season.