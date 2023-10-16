- QB Gavin Wimsatt: Rutgers' junior quarterback has had some ups and downs throughout the first half of the season. He's not amongst the elite quarterbacks in the Big Ten, but he poses a threat to Indiana because of his ability to use his legs. The Owensboro, Kentucky native's passing numbers aren't great. He's thrown for 1,095 yards (eighth in the Big Ten), has seven passing touchdowns (tied for sixth in the Big Ten) and has been the most inaccurate quarterback in the conference so far this season. The former four-star quarterback has completed 51% of his passes this year. Wimsatt has rushed for 219 yards -- which ranks third amongst Big Ten quarterbacks -- and has four scores with his legs this season. Again, those numbers aren't eye-popping, but Indiana has had trouble containing quarterbacks this season. In week three against Louisville, Indiana allowed Jack Plummer to run for 42 yards. Plummer also iced the game with his legs. The following week, Indiana let Akron quarterback DJ Irons II run for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Slowing down Wimsatt's scrambling ability is going to be key for the Hoosiers against the Scarlet Knights.

- RB Kyle Monangai: The Big Ten's leading rusher, Monangai has burst onto the scene this year for Rutgers. After carrying the ball 109 times for 445 yards a season ago, the Roseland, New Jersey native has already eclipsed both marks through the first seven games of the 2023 season. Monangai is tied for second in rushing touchdowns among Big Ten running backs with seven on the year. The 5-foot-9, 210 pound former three-star recruit has been a workhouse for the Scarlet Knights this season. Monangai's 120 carries tops the Big Ten and ranks 10th in the country. Against an Indiana defense that is allowing the third most rushing yards per game in the Big Ten, Monangai could be in store for yet another big day.

- LB Tyreem Powell: Named to the 2023 Butkus Award Watch List -- given annually to the top linebacker in the country -- Powell has been as advertised this season. His 50 tackles this season leads the Scarlet Knights and ranks eighth in the Big Ten. The former three-star recruit has two tackles for a loss and two sacks from his linebacker spot as well this season. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Powell is a freak athlete. He flies all over the field defensively for Rutgers and is the leader of a Scarlet Knights defense that ranks in the top half of Big Ten defenses. Powell is similar to Indiana's Aaron Casey in how he plays and how important he is to his defense.

- DB Robert Longerbeam: An Alexandria, Virginia native, Longerbeam is one of the top cover corners in the Big Ten. His five pass breakups through the first half of the season leads the Scarlet Knights and is tied for third in the Big Ten. Outside of being one of the best cover corners in the league, Longerbeam does a bit of everything for the Rutgers defense. The 5-foot-11, 175 pound defensive back has 19 tackles, a tackle for a loss, a sack, an interception, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles this season. He has been everywhere for the Scarlet Knights defense this year.