But what could be in store for Saturday from the Buckeyes? Here's an early look at the first of 12 Indiana opponents, and perhaps their most talented of the bunch.

That's what's on the line in Indiana's week one clash with the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, who march into Memorial Stadium in Bloomington this Saturday with aspirations of a redemption season and potentially more.

– QBs Kyle McCord and Devin Brown: The Buckeyes, like Indiana, have yet to publicly announce a starting quarterback for Saturday's matchup and have openly pondered the idea of playing both of their potential starters in the opener. McCord, a former four-star recruit from Philadelphia, and Brown, a former four-star from Utah, each possess a high ceiling and are expected to contribute at a high level should they be selected for the role.

– WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka: Part of the reason either of those two quarterbacks are expected to contribute is due to them having the luxury of throwing to the best duo of wideouts college football has on offer this season, with more talent potentially waiting in the wings behind them. Combined, the pair totaled 2,414 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on 151 receptions last year. Look out for more this season.

– RBs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams: What else could a young quarterback want besides two of the sport's best receivers to throw to on the outside? Two electric running backs on either side of him, of course. The pair fell just four yards short of 1,400 last season on the ground – 1,396 to be exact – and totaled 20 touchdowns between the two. Williams shouldered the load last year and Henderson got the brunt of the workload the year prior. What's in store for year three of these two in the backfield?

– DT J.T. Tuimoloau: One of the toughest tests Indiana's offensive line will face all season comes in week one, as the edge rusher is primed for a massive season of well-earned national recognition. An All-Big Ten First Team selection last season by both coaches and media, Tuimoloau generlly makes habit of getting into opposing backfields to wreak havoc. He'll have his sights set on doing the same on Saturday.

– LB Tommy Eichenberg: The award honors piled up for Eichenberg during his senior season in Columbus last year. A Lott IMPACT Trophy finalist, Butkus Award semifinalist, second team All-American by five separate outlets and an All-Big Ten First Team selection in 2022, Eichenberg has the attention of many as one of college football's best linebackers across the entire sport in 2023. It won't be long before No. 35 is noticed on Saturday.