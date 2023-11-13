Michigan State visits Bloomington following a blowout 38-3 loss at the hands of No. 3 Ohio State. The Spartans mustered just 182 yards of total offense against the Buckeyes. Ohio State nearly matched that total offensive output on the ground alone, as the Buckeyes ran for 177 yards and tallied 530 yards of total offense.

- RB Nate Carter: Carter, a redshirt sophomore, has had a great season for the Spartans. Entering week 12, Carter sits fifth in the Big Ten in rushing yards, with 711. The 5-foot-10, 200 pound back out of Rochester, N.Y. has been a bright spot on an otherwise lackluster Michigan State offense. After spending two seasons at UConn, Carter has come over and made a big impact with Michigan State not only in the running game. Carter has 19 receptions on the season for 98 yards to go along with his production on the ground. Carter is smaller back, not afraid to mix it up in between the tackles.

- QB Katin Houser: Similar to Indiana, it took Michigan State a while to find its quarterback this season. Redshirt junior Noah Kim started the Spartans first five games of the season. However, the last five have been started by Houser. Officially, Kim has been dealing with an "undisclosed injury," and it appears likely that Houser has control over the starting job for the rest of the season. Houser, a redshirt freshman, has thrown for 766 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions this season. It's been a work-in-progress for Houser as well as a majority of the Spartans offense. The native of Anaheim, California isn't a huge threat with his legs. However, if he needs to, Hauser is more than capable of escaping the pocket and picking up positive yardage on the ground. Houser is relatively inexperienced and hasn't lit it up during his five starts, but he has the backing of interim head coach Harlon Barnett and the trust of his teammates around him.

- LB Cal Haladay: A redshirt junior, Haladay leads the Spartans in tackles at this point in the season and ranks inside the top 10 in the Big Ten in tackles as well. A season ago, Haladay finished second in the conference in total tackles with 120. It's safe to say that the Elysburg, Pennsylvania native has a nose for the football. Along with his standout tackling numbers, Haladay five tackles for a loss, one sack, an interception and two forced fumbles. While he may not be a game-wrecker on his own, Haladay is the leader for this Michigan State defense.

- LB Aaron Brule: While Haladay is a linebacker that flies around the field for the Spartan defense, Brule is a playmaking linebacker who excels at getting into opponents backfields. The 6-foot-2, 240 pound linebacker leads Michigan State with 7.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks. A sixth-year senior, Brule provides the Spartan defense with extensive experience. The New Orleans, Louisiana native has been around college football for a long time, and he's one of the most consistent players in the conference.