- QB J.J. McCarthy: A third-team All-B1G selection in 2022, McCarthy has the Wolverines offense firing on all cylinders through the first half of the season. The La Grange Park, Illinois native threw for 2,700 yards and and 22 touchdowns last year as a sophomore with the Wolverines. At the halfway point of his junior season, McCarthy is on pace to meet or exceed those numbers. The junior's lone poor performance this season came in week three against Bowling Green. McCarthy threw three interceptions in that game, but it didn't matter as Michigan won 31-6. McCarthy isn't throwing for 300-plus yards a game this season, but he hasn't had to. Through six games, the former IMG Academy standout is averaging 215 passing yards per game which ranks seventh amongst Big Ten signal callers. Where McCarthy stands out is his accuracy. He's completing 78% of his passes up to this point of the season. He is by far the most accurate quarterback in the Big Ten and ranks third in the entire country in completion percentage. It's not like McCarthy just checks the ball down every play and that's why his completion percentage is so high, he is averaging just over 13 yards per completion this season. If what Tualia Tagovailoa did against Indiana -- throwing for 352 yards and five touchdowns -- is any indication of what may be to come, McCarthy could be in store for a massive day against the Hoosiers' defense.

- RB Blake Corum: If he would've declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, Corum likely would've heard his name called. However, the then-junior, who was still recovering from a left knee injury that kept him out of the Big Ten championship game and the College Football Playoff, decided to return to Michigan for his senior season. The native of Marshall, Virginia ran for almost 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and was named a unanimous first-team All-American. Corum finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting last year. After being named a preseason All-American prior to the start of his senior season, Corum has once again been spectacular on the ground for the Wolverines. Through six games, the 5-foot-8, 213 pound back ranks second in the Big Ten in rushing yards with 494 rushing yards this season. Corum's 10 rushing touchdowns are the most of anyone in the country through the first six weeks of the season. Last year against Indiana, Corum ran for 124 yards and a touchdown. This is an Indiana defense this year that is surrendering north of 150 yards per game on the ground this season, including allowing 263 rushing yards to Akron a few weeks ago. Corum has scored in all six of Michigan's games this season and that will likely continue on Saturday against a subpar Indiana defense.

- WR Roman Wilson: Wilson, the top receiving threat in the Wolverine offense, is off to tremendous start to begin his senior season. The 6-foot, 192 pound speedster's 382 receiving yards ranks fourth in the Big Ten through the first six games of the season. However, he's at the top the receiving touchdowns leaderboard in the Big Ten with a staggering eight touchdown catches in six games. The next player on that list has just five receiving touchdowns up to this point. Those eight receiving touchdowns has Wilson tied for third in the country. He has caught eight of McCarthy's 11 touchdown passes this season. Put simply, Wilson is fast. As a senior in high school, Wilson reportedly ran a 4.37 40-yard dash according to Pro Football Network. The Hoosiers' secondary held their own in week one against the talented Ohio State duo of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, but have struggled since. This week will likely be no different as Wilson could be in store of his fourth multi-touchdown game of the season.

- DL Kris Jennkins: No, this is not the same Kris Jenkins that hit the shot at the buzzer to win the 2016 National Championship game for Villanova. This Kris Jenkins is a star on the gridiron and is expected to follow in the footsteps of his dad and hear his name called on day one of the 2024 NFL Draft. Jenkins' father, also named Kris, played 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the second round by the Carolina Panthers in 2001. His son is ranked as the No. 21 prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft by Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-3, 305 pound Olney, Maryland native is one of the better run stoppers in the country. Of course, being one of the best run stuffers in the country doesn't always correlate to eye-popping statistics. Jenkins has three tackles for a loss to go along with a sack and an interception this season. It may not always appear that way in the box score, but Jenkins is one of the most impactful players on the Wolverine defense and will be a key force in Michigan limiting an Indiana ground attack that has been unimpressive to begin the season.