It has been a magical start to the 2020 season for the Indiana Hoosiers, who enter Saturday's contest against Michigan ranked 13th in both the AP and Coaches Poll.

The ranking is the highest for Indiana since 1987. On the other hand, Michigan enters ranked 23rd after being upset by Michigan State last week.

While the two teams enter Bloomington in opposite directions, one thing remains true when these two teams lock horns -- Michigan has not lost to Indiana since 1987. The Wolverines have won 24 straight games in the series, which Michigan owns 59-9.

Michigan enters with a new quarterback in Joe Milton under center, new faces on its offensive line and Jim Harbaugh at the helm.

Here's a look at the Michigan Wolverines.