- QB Taulia Tagovailoa: The younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, Tualia has gotten off to a hot start in his fourth season with Maryland. The success Tagovailoa and the Terrapins are enjoying this season is not surprising after going 8-5 last year and winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Tagavailoa, who spent his freshman season at Alabama, was named second team All-B1G last year after he threw for 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. The redshirt senior is on pace for even better numbers this season. Tagavailoa has thrown for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes through the first four weeks of the season. He's also thrown three interceptions this year -- much of that can be attributed to Maryland's aggressive air attack. Tagovailoa has two touchdowns on the ground this season as well, including one last weekend in East Lansing against Michigan State. The former four-star recruit torched the Spartans for 223 yards and three touchdowns through the air last week. He added 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground against the Spartans in a game the Terrapins controlled from the jump. Over the course of the first four weeks of the season, Tagovailoa has cemented himself has one of the top signal callers in the Big Ten. When Tagovailoa is on, he and the Maryland offense is tough to stop.

- RB Roman Hemby: At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, with blazing speed, Hemby is one of those guys that looks straight out of a video game. The Maryland native is off to a solid start to his redshirt sophomore campaign after an incredible freshman season last year. Hemby ranked third amongst all FBS freshman in total yards from scrimmage during his freshman season in College Park. His 10 rushing touchdowns last season were the second-most by a freshman in Maryland history. Last year against the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Hemby ran for 107 yards and a touchdown while adding four receptions for 25 yards in the passing game.This season has been much of the same for Hemby throughout the first four weeks of the year. Hemby ranks fourth in the Big Ten in with 337 all purpose yards to this point in the season. He's got four touchdowns through the first four weeks -- all of which have come on the ground -- and is averaging an outstanding 5.1 yards per carry. Hemby is the unquestioned leader a Terrapin ground attack that ranks second in the Big Ten in yards per carry. Indiana's defensive front will have its hands full trying to contain the under-recruited former two-star prospect.

- DB Tarheeb Still: The former three-star recruit out of New Jersey has had an excellent start to his fourth season with the Terrapins. Coming into the season, Still had just one interception to his name in his career. This year, through the first four games of the season, Still has three interceptions. That has him tied atop the Big Ten leaderboard for interceptions alongside Indiana's Phillip Dunnam and Minnesota's Ricardo Hallman. Still is one of the best cover corners in the conference not just because of his interceptions. During his sophomore campaign Still broke up 11 passes, good enough for sixth in the Big Ten. Those numbers have declined since that 2021 season because teams simply aren't throwing his direction, when they do he makes them pay.

- LB Caleb Wheatland: A young star on the Maryland defense, Wheatland is second on the team with 16 tackles through the first four games of his sophomore season. The Centreville, VA native also has a tackle and a half for a loss and one and a half sacks on the young season. Wheatland has come out of nowhere to most this season. After appearing in 11 games, largely on the second unit, during his freshman campaign, Wheatland has established himself as somebody who plays almost every down on defense for the Terrapins. At 6-foot-2, 231 pounds, Wheatland is fast enough to drop back into coverage while also being strong enough to stop the run and get to the quarterback.