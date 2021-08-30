Early Look: Getting to know Iowa

Indiana sets out on its 2021 campaign on Sept 4 against No. 18 Iowa -- a test of two tanked teams.

The Hoosiers come in with high expectations and will not only face a tough test early on, will also do so on the road in a tough place to play.

Indiana has not won at Iowa since 2007 and has lost its last three in Iowa City.

The Hoosiers enter the 2021 season ranked No. 17 in the AP top 25 preseason poll and are ranked in the AP and USA Today polls for the first time since 1969.

Here is an early look at what you need to know about the Iowa Hawkeyes football program.