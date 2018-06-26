Don Fischer Receives Inaugural Woody Durham College Voice Award
IU's Don Fischer continues adding accolades to his long list of achievements.
The now 25-time Indiana Sportscaster of the Year winner (from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association) was awarded with the inaugural Woody Durham College Voice award this week by the National Sports Media Association, North Carolina and Learfield Sports.
Fischer has broadcast nearly 1,900 Indiana University games, including eight bowl games and four NCAA basketball championship games.
Both Indianapolis and the state of Indiana have honored Fischer with a "Recognition Day" for his service and abilities as the play-by-play broadcaster for IU.
Prior to IU, his stops included work in Butte, Mont.; Ottawa, Ill.; Springfield, Ill.; and Terre Haute, Ind, totaling 50 years in the business.
Congrats to #iubb and football play-by-play man Don Fischer on winning this award that honors former Woody Durham, the voice of the Tar Heels. https://t.co/nIRHFnHDYh— rickbozich (@rickbozich) June 26, 2018
Indiana basketball play-by-play voice of 45 yrs Don Fischer 1st recipient of Woody Durham Voice of College Sports award presented by UNC Athletics & Learfield Sports. Presented tonite at National Sports Media Association awards ceremony where Woody was inducted in Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/eY1OBigNEU— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 26, 2018
This was an amazing moment. Indiana play-by-play voice Don Fischer spent part of his early career as a DJ at KXLF radio in Butte, Montana. It really is amazing how small the world is. https://t.co/P3Kn9xiEWf— Jay Sanderson (@MSUBobcatsVoice) June 26, 2018
Legendary Indiana play-by-play man Don Fischer just won the inaugural Woody Durham “Voices of College” Award.— Josh Graham (@_JoshDGraham) June 26, 2018
“Winning an award with Woody Durham’s name on it might be the highlight of my career.”#NSMA18 pic.twitter.com/KR2cwYKlrX
