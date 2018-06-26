Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU's Don Fischer continues adding accolades to his long list of achievements.

The now 25-time Indiana Sportscaster of the Year winner (from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association) was awarded with the inaugural Woody Durham College Voice award this week by the National Sports Media Association, North Carolina and Learfield Sports.

Fischer has broadcast nearly 1,900 Indiana University games, including eight bowl games and four NCAA basketball championship games.

Both Indianapolis and the state of Indiana have honored Fischer with a "Recognition Day" for his service and abilities as the play-by-play broadcaster for IU.

Prior to IU, his stops included work in Butte, Mont.; Ottawa, Ill.; Springfield, Ill.; and Terre Haute, Ind, totaling 50 years in the business.