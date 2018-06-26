Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-26 11:26:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Don Fischer Receives Inaugural Woody Durham College Voice Award

Zitv9wwkt4cauvnwxa3o
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff
Oamhym02xs961c7ryqkn
Don Fischer (right) was honored with the first Woody Durham College Voice award.
IUHoosiers.com

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU's Don Fischer continues adding accolades to his long list of achievements.

The now 25-time Indiana Sportscaster of the Year winner (from the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association) was awarded with the inaugural Woody Durham College Voice award this week by the National Sports Media Association, North Carolina and Learfield Sports.

Fischer has broadcast nearly 1,900 Indiana University games, including eight bowl games and four NCAA basketball championship games.

Both Indianapolis and the state of Indiana have honored Fischer with a "Recognition Day" for his service and abilities as the play-by-play broadcaster for IU.

Prior to IU, his stops included work in Butte, Mont.; Ottawa, Ill.; Springfield, Ill.; and Terre Haute, Ind, totaling 50 years in the business.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}