Disastrous guard play costs Indiana in second half against Wisconsin

Indiana suffered one of the most catastrophic losses in recent history on Wednesday at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Hoosiers were up to a 22 point lead at one point and led by 17 at the half. Then almost as soon as the ball was inbounded to start the second half, it all flipped.

Unfortunately, there is a pretty clear scapegoat. Obviously, Mike Woodson. But Xavier Johnson made some absolutely terrible decisions in the last 5 minutes of the game.