Devonte Green wore the candy stripes from 2016-2020, and he's excited to represent Indiana once again this July. Green spoke with TheHoosier.com about the opportunity that lies ahead:

The Indiana Alumni team called Assembly Ball recently added player number four to their roster for this year's TBT (The Basketball Tournament). The cheat code himself, Devonte Green joined the squad and he'll be teaming up with Juwan Morgan, Troy Williams, and Miller Kopp. The rest of the roster will get announced at later dates.

Smith: "First of all, how are you? How's life?"

Green: "I'm good. Life is good. I can't complain. I'm alive and healthy."

Smith: "That's great to hear. I know fans are really excited to see you play again. Even before you tweeted about joining the Assembly Ball team, I saw a lot of fans posting about you and saying they wanted you on the team. How did all of this come to be for you?

Green: "I had no idea they were putting a team together. A couple fans started adding me under the announcement tweet of the other guys, and then I tweeted about it, and they reached out after seeing that. They were like, 'we would've reached out earlier but we heard you were injured.' And that's true, I was injured. I got injured last year. But I'm pretty much at the end of the road of my recovery journey. So I talked to my agent about it, and we just agreed that it would be a cool thing to do, and a good thing to do for me."

Smith: "Oh, wow. I figured you were talking beforehand and that your tweet was just a little teaser. But that's cool to hear how that all came together. Have you guys started talking much about training or getting together for practice? Any plans for that in the near future?"

Green: "Yeah, we have. It's not going to be much practice before the games start. Our coach has done this before. He said it usually doesn't take much practice because we're all pros and know how to play the game. We don't need much practice. Maybe put in a couple plays a few days before the first game really. That's what it's gonna look like. With this thing, it's hard to get anything organized because there's no real contracts involved. But we'll make sure we're ready to go."

Smith: "With how the roster is shaping up so far, are you guys hoping to run and gun a little bit? You've got some guys that are known for shooting and getting up and down the floor. That could be a good fit."

Green: "Oh for sure. That's my favorite style of play."

Smith: "How special will it be to get a chance to represent Indiana once again and all of their fans?"

Green: "Really special. Especially with it being in Indy. I'm sure a lot of fans will show up and support us. That's going to be fun. Indiana fans are the best. I'm looking forward to it."



