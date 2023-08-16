BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This offseason, Indiana head coach Tom Allen brought in Matt Guerrieri with a simple idea in mind: Guerrieri would assume play calling duties for Allen and Indiana's defense. At first, the caveat was that Guerrieri would learn the system and have the chance to insert his own wrinkles into the fray. That's still the case – Allen says he's done so nicely – but the trust between the two has afforded Indiana more seemingly positive results thus far. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Allen reaffirmed his decision. "On game day, I'm not going to tell him what to call," Allen said. "I'm not going to second guess it." With experience as his reasoning, Allen knows that play callers revert to what they trust themselves to call and believe in when in the pressure-packed game situations that come to the forefront. And while he wants Guerrieri to feel free to do that, Allen himself still has an influence on what's going on – remaining heavily involved with the day-to-day happenings with his unit. "Watching everything in practice, scheme and how we're going to do things, how we're going to communicate things," Allen said.

Matt Guerrieri during his introductory press conference. (Indiana Athletics)

Allen has detailed it in the past, the process in which he went through to find someone who could quickly come in and be on the same page as the rest of the staff. To identify and exploit the strengths of the already in-place system – one that the players have bought into and the roster is constructed around – was of utmost importance. Thus, a longstanding relationship built over multiple years and a knowledge of his way of thinking led Allen to Guerrieri. Now, the same things Allen relied on in handing the keys to his defense to Guerrieri are what the Hoosiers will rely on come kickoff: preparation, belief in their plan of execution and the way they go about doing it. "Calling (the defense) itself comes down to him and what he feels is the right call in the right situation," Allen said. "We're going to do a great job of supporting that."

