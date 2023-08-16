Despite daily influence, Allen won't second guess Guerrieri's IU defense
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This offseason, Indiana head coach Tom Allen brought in Matt Guerrieri with a simple idea in mind: Guerrieri would assume play calling duties for Allen and Indiana's defense.
At first, the caveat was that Guerrieri would learn the system and have the chance to insert his own wrinkles into the fray. That's still the case – Allen says he's done so nicely – but the trust between the two has afforded Indiana more seemingly positive results thus far. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Allen reaffirmed his decision.
"On game day, I'm not going to tell him what to call," Allen said. "I'm not going to second guess it."
With experience as his reasoning, Allen knows that play callers revert to what they trust themselves to call and believe in when in the pressure-packed game situations that come to the forefront. And while he wants Guerrieri to feel free to do that, Allen himself still has an influence on what's going on – remaining heavily involved with the day-to-day happenings with his unit.
"Watching everything in practice, scheme and how we're going to do things, how we're going to communicate things," Allen said.
Allen has detailed it in the past, the process in which he went through to find someone who could quickly come in and be on the same page as the rest of the staff. To identify and exploit the strengths of the already in-place system – one that the players have bought into and the roster is constructed around – was of utmost importance. Thus, a longstanding relationship built over multiple years and a knowledge of his way of thinking led Allen to Guerrieri.
Now, the same things Allen relied on in handing the keys to his defense to Guerrieri are what the Hoosiers will rely on come kickoff: preparation, belief in their plan of execution and the way they go about doing it.
"Calling (the defense) itself comes down to him and what he feels is the right call in the right situation," Allen said. "We're going to do a great job of supporting that."
"There's fundamentals of how we play defense," Guerrieri said Wednesday. How the Hoosiers plan to stop the run, limit the aerial attack or make an opposing quarterback are all built into this system – the one Allen alluded to minutes earlier in the day in explaining the balance he now keeps.
Where those wrinkles come in, Guerrieri says, come week-to-week and opponent-by-opponent. The sentiment is the same: learning players and what they do best presents the challenge of then utilizing it to take away what an opponent does best.
With so many faces – himself included – that process can be a longer one than normal to endure. Simultaneously, it's been one of the more enjoyable aspects of this fall for Guerrieri – learning, applying and teaching his players on a daily basis.
With the first scrimmage of the fall behind them, Guerrieri now has his first experiences of play calling with his unit under his belt. The evaluation of such is one that can be strenuous, with Guerrieri saying he has to force himself to take emotions out of the equation and be objective of himself and his performance.
"It doesn't matter if you're, you know – in my past at Duke or other places," Guerrieri said. "What do the numbers show, was it successful or was it not successful, right? Whether it's normal down and distance, a red zone opportunity, a backed-up situation, a two-minute to win a game – you say, 'Okay, what worked and what didn't? Why?'
"To me, that's the objective side of things. It's black and white, there's no grey in between."
Whether it's a lack of understanding, a misjudged call for a situation or asking too much of a player, Guerrieri knows that mistakes are a part of the process.
Those, however, are the type that preparation aims to eliminate. It's because of his process of preparation that Allen has entrusted him with the position, and oversight aside, the shots will be his to call on Saturdays.
"It's been awesome, camp has been a blast," Guerrieri said. "It's a great group of guys to work with. Our guys have trended in the right direction."
