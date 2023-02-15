Unfortunately, the Hoosiers were not able to avenge their loss earlier in the season as Northwestern defeated them 64-62 in a thriller of a game.

Northwestern had defeated Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall earlier this season so the Hoosiers were looking for some revenge here and to avoid the season sweep.

The Wildcats came into the game red-hot after knocking off No. 3 Purdue on Sunday night. Indiana and Northwestern came into this game both tied for second place in the Big Ten standings.

After going on the road and defeating Michigan this past Saturday, the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers got back on the road tonight, this time traveling to Evanston to face a tough Northwestern team.

Indiana won the tip but would immediately turn the ball over. After getting a defensive stop, the Hoosiers would again turn the ball over. They would have two turnovers to start off the game.

The double-team on Trayce Jackson-Davis was coming fast and often right away. Indiana's first bucket would come from Trey Galloway off a Jackson-Davis assist.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would get the Hoosiers going on the offensive end with back-to-back makes on the 15ft pull up jumper.

Miller Kopp would get a look but would miss. There was a very loud "F*** You Miller" chant going on. Northwestern fans had not forgotten not forgiven that he transferred that is for sure.

Indiana led 10-9 at the 14:23 mark.

This next stretch, Northwestern would turn up the heat a little. They would go on a 6-0 run and Chase Audige would hit a deep three that got the crowd fired up.

The first players off the bench for Indiana were Tamar Bates and Jordan Geronimo. Geronimo would make his impact felt right away with a high slam.

The Northwestern defense was about as aggressive as you could get. They were making Jackson-Davis work for anything.

Northwestern led 17-12 at the 11:23 mark.

Tamar Bates would get called for the hold out of the timeout. His first foul of the game. Northwestern would have an offensive foul right after.

Indiana would have their 5th turnover of the game. The Hoosiers were just so ugly on the offensive end.

Malik Reneau would check in for Jackson-Davis to give him a breather.

Things would get a little heated in this stretch. After a couple of weak foul calls, plus a missed travel, Indiana's bench and Mike Woodson would let the officials know it.

Two technicals would be called on Indiana. One from Indiana's bench and the other on Mike Woodson for touching the ref.

The momentum of those technicals would go straight to Northwestern. They would extend their run to 16-2 and were turning those turnovers from Indiana into buckets.

Northwestern led 23-12 at the 7:34 mark.

A Jackson-Davis free throw would stop the run that Northwestern was on, for a split second. A three from Northwestern would force Mike Woodson to burn a timeout. Wildcats led 28-13 at the 7:02 mark.

Jalen Hood-Schifino would get a desperate, tough bucket for Indiana out of the timeout.

Indiana would go onto just hit 1 of their last 9 field goal attempts and go on a drought of 3:13 without one.

Northwestern's ball movement was absolutely killing Indiana and they were much more aggressive on the boards that the Hoosiers were.

Northwestern led 35-17 at the 3:36 mark. Wildcats would get in a little foul trouble with both Audige and Boo Buie having two fouls.

Indiana would close the half with zero field goals made the last 6:49 which included making just 1 of their last 12. That is not without including making just two field goals in the last 15 minutes.

The Northwestern offense was showing fantastic ball movement and Indiana just really struggled getting any sorts of stops. This was not the defensive intensity that the Hoosiers had shown in run the had been on as of late.

Northwestern led at the half 39-20. Indiana had 6 turnovers and only shot 29 percent from the field. This was shades of the last time these two teams faced off.

----

Indiana would start the half with a simple isolation for Jackson-Davis. He would dish it off to Race Thompson for an easy score.

Chris Audige would answer with a three ball.

Indiana would run almost the exact same play with Jackson-Davis and Thompson. Seemed to be working. The next offensive play, Galloway would hit a huge three.

Northwestern would call a timeout. That was the exact start that Indiana needed. Still down 42-27 at the 17:39 mark but they were pressuring Northwestern much more than they did in the first half. They were also much more fluid on the offensive end.

Coming out of the timeout, Indiana would give up a three and turnover the ball over again.

Northwestern led 45-27 at the 15:50 mark. Jackson-Davis had an attempt at the line but would only go 1-of-2 out of the break.

There would be a massive block from Jackson-Davis that led Galloway to a fast break that then led to a Hood-Schifion corner three. This would kick off a huge run for the Hoosiers.

Miller Kopp would knock down his first three of the game. Indiana would pressure much more aggressively on the defensive end and would eventually get the lead down to single digits.

Race Thompson would doing a great job coming over when Jackson-Davis was doubled-team for easy scores.

Northwestern led 49-40 at the 11:52 mark. Hoosiers were sharing the ball and they were back in this one at this point.

Indiana would keep up the fight in this stretch. The ball movement form this Indiana team was lightyears better than it was earlier in the game, especially from the Indiana big men.

The problem here was that Indiana just really struggled to get the key stops to get the lead down even lower. Indiana would make a few big shots but would let up an easy Northwestern three.

Wildcats led 56-47 at the 6:58 mark. Indiana really needed to string together a lot of stops here. Real important stretch coming up here.

Indiana would then go an hit 6 of their last 8 field goals this stretch. Hoosiers visibly tired but were finding ways stay in this one.

They got the lead down to 5 at one point before Northwestern guard Boo Buie hit a tough floater to get it back up to 7. Mike Woods called a timeout at 4:08 to give his guy a breather. Northwestern led 58-51.

Jackson-Davis would hit a tough bucket out this timeout. Shot clock was just at three seconds there. Jackson-Davis again would hit a tough bucket, this one through contact. A single possession game here. He would connect a the line. Wildcats led 58-56.

Northwest timeout at 2:35. Indiana was only down two.

Things got super close down the stretch. Jackson-Davis would get a few tough buckets and keep Indiana alive.

After a inbounds turnover from Northwestern, Jackson-Davis would get the steal and tie the game with about 30 seconds left.

However, Northwestern guard Boo Buie would make tough shot on Trey Galloway to give the Wildcats the lead. Jalen Hood-Schifino attempted a half court shot at the buzzer but it was just slightly off.

The final score was Northwestern 64, Indiana 62. Just a heartbreaker for the Hoosiers.

When you take a deep breath and look over the game, it comes down to the play of the first half. On the road, playing a tough team like Northwestern you simply cannot dig yourself that big of hole.

It was gutsy effort, but Indiana just could not make the final stop.

Overall, Indiana actually out-shot Northwestern 49% to 37% with most of the increased shot making coming in the second half. The turnovers were still a major issue with Indiana having 13 and only forcing Northwestern to have 4.

Indiana saw three player score in double figures with Jackson-Davis leading with 23 points and adding 10 rebounds and 8 assists. Race Thompson and Jalen Hood-Schifino each added 13 points.

Boo Buie led Northwestern with 21 points.

This is a tough loss for the 14th ranked Hoosiers, but effort was there and they refused to stay down like they were in the first half.

Indiana has a chance to bounce back on Saturday with Illinois coming into town. Northwestern completes the season sweep on Indiana.

Hoosiers are now 18-8 overall, 9-6 in the Big Ten.