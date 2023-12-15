DeQuece Carter declares for 2024 NFL Draft
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana wide receiver DeQuece Carter declared for the NFL Draft on Friday afternoon.
Carter spent one season -- this past season -- with the Hoosiers after playing 38 career games at Fordham. In the 2023 campaign, Carter brought in 27 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns.
From his time in the Bronx with the Rams, Carter finished fourth all-time in touchdown receptions (31), third all-time in receiving yardage (3,035), and eighth all-time in total receptions (176).
In total, across five seasons of college football, Carter totaled 203 receptions, 3,403 yards and 34 touchdowns.
"I want to thank Fordham and Indiana University for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents on and off the field," Carter wrote in a statement posted to social media. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the coaching staffs, my teammates, academic advisors, training staffs and everyone in between."
Among the memorable moments of his IU tenure came on a 90-yard touchdown pitch and catch from then-IU quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
Standing 6-foot and 200 pounds, Carter's 2023 season was his lowest graded season by PFF of his career. However, his usage was inconsistent in the Indiana offense, some games becoming a non-factor in the result. All of the touchdowns Carter scored this year were in the back half of the season.
Carter finished this past season third on the team in catches with 27 and second on the team in receiving yards (395) and receiving touchdowns (3).
Carter's declaration for the 2024 NFL Draft is another hit to Indiana's receiver room. Earlier this offseason Donaven McCulley, the Hoosiers' leading receiver from a season ago, entered his name into the transfer portal. Indiana's 2022 receiving leader Cam Camper, who battled injuries through the 2023 season, entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason as well.
