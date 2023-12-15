BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana wide receiver DeQuece Carter declared for the NFL Draft on Friday afternoon.

Carter spent one season -- this past season -- with the Hoosiers after playing 38 career games at Fordham. In the 2023 campaign, Carter brought in 27 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

From his time in the Bronx with the Rams, Carter finished fourth all-time in touchdown receptions (31), third all-time in receiving yardage (3,035), and eighth all-time in total receptions (176).

In total, across five seasons of college football, Carter totaled 203 receptions, 3,403 yards and 34 touchdowns.

"I want to thank Fordham and Indiana University for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents on and off the field," Carter wrote in a statement posted to social media. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the coaching staffs, my teammates, academic advisors, training staffs and everyone in between."