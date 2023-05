Arizona State transfer Robby Harrison announced that he will be committing to Indiana after one season with the Sun Devils.

Harrison a 6'4 325-pound defensive lineman, announced Wednesday night via his Twitter that he would be joining Tom Allen and the Hoosiers. Harrison looks for more playing time this upcoming season after taking a redshirt his freshman year at Arizona State.

The South Carolina native is a former three-star recruit coming out of high school and was rated as the No. 18 prospect in South Carolina by Rivals.com. Harrison entered the portal on Apr. 27 and has now officially joined Indiana.