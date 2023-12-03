Defense the key for No. 17 Indiana in win over Stetson
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - In Indiana's commanding 72-34 win over Stetson on Sunday afternoon, the Hoosiers' smothering defense was the catalyst for success.
Getting consistent stops and forcing near a season-high 16 turnovers allowed the Hoosiers to do what they do best, get out and run in transition. Throughout Sunday's contest, Indiana's pace and tempo proved to be too much for Stetson to handle.
The Hoosiers' transition superiority wouldn't have been possible without strong play on the defensive side of the ball.
"We made it a point before the game that we need to be in our gaps and we need to get stops early," Sydney Parrish said postgame. "I think we did a really good job with that."
Indiana held Stetson 19.4% shooting from the field, a season-worst for the Hatters. Stetson shot 3-24 (12.5%) from 3-point range as well. The 34 points Indiana held Stetson to on Sunday is the lowest point total for an opponent this season for the Hoosiers.
The lone problem Indiana had against Stetson was closing out defensive possessions with a defensive rebound.
"Our defensive goal was to keep them under 50, we certainly achieved that," head coach Teri Moren said. "I'm not to pleased with giving up 15 offensive rebounds to a team that's far smaller than we are. I thought there were possessions, especially in the first half, where we had inside position and then we just didn't pursue (the ball)."
On the possessions Indiana was able to grab the defensive rebound, the Hoosiers did not hesitate to push the tempo.
Combine Indiana's strong defensive play and unwavering desire to get out and run with 16 forced turnovers and you get the most fast break points for the Hoosiers since their Nov. 17 win over Murray State. Indiana parlayed those 16 Stetson turnovers into 17 points on the other end of the floor.
"We had 26 fast break points... that was good to see," Moren said. "One of the several goals I gave (the team) was to manufacture points by playing fast and I thought we did a good job of that today."
"Our stops on defense led to offensive run-outs," Parrish added. "Our defense led to those 26 fast break points."
All evening long, the Hoosiers pushed the tempo on the offensive end of the floor. Whether it was off of live-ball turnovers or missed shots, Indiana did not hesitate to get out and attack Stetson in transition.
The success Indiana enjoyed on the break is something the Hoosiers will want to continue when they open up BIg Ten play next Saturday on the road against Rutgers.
