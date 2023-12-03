BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - In Indiana's commanding 72-34 win over Stetson on Sunday afternoon, the Hoosiers' smothering defense was the catalyst for success.

Getting consistent stops and forcing near a season-high 16 turnovers allowed the Hoosiers to do what they do best, get out and run in transition. Throughout Sunday's contest, Indiana's pace and tempo proved to be too much for Stetson to handle.

The Hoosiers' transition superiority wouldn't have been possible without strong play on the defensive side of the ball.

"We made it a point before the game that we need to be in our gaps and we need to get stops early," Sydney Parrish said postgame. "I think we did a really good job with that."

Indiana held Stetson 19.4% shooting from the field, a season-worst for the Hatters. Stetson shot 3-24 (12.5%) from 3-point range as well. The 34 points Indiana held Stetson to on Sunday is the lowest point total for an opponent this season for the Hoosiers.

The lone problem Indiana had against Stetson was closing out defensive possessions with a defensive rebound.

"Our defensive goal was to keep them under 50, we certainly achieved that," head coach Teri Moren said. "I'm not to pleased with giving up 15 offensive rebounds to a team that's far smaller than we are. I thought there were possessions, especially in the first half, where we had inside position and then we just didn't pursue (the ball)."