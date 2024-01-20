MADISON, Wis. - A house of horrors. That's what the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin has become for Indiana over a stretch of nearly three decades. The last time the Hoosiers took down the Badgers inside the Kohl Center was Jan. 25, 1998. Nobody on this current Indiana squad was alive the last time Indiana won in Madison.

Friday night, Indiana paid a visit to the Kohl Center and No. 11 Wisconsin in hopes of avoiding a 20th consecutive road loss to the Badgers in Madison. Indiana was unable to get there first win at the Kohl Center in 26 years, surrendering 91 points in a 12-point loss to Wisconsin.

The 91 points Wisconsin poured on Indiana Friday night was the most points the Badgers have scored in a Big Ten game since Feb. 3, 2015. Coincidentally, that too came against the Hoosiers.

"No, not when you give up 91 points," Woodson said when asked if he was pleased with his team's effort against Wisconsin. "Who's playing defense? Nobody."

Coming into Indiana's matchup with Wisconsin, the Hoosiers had allowed the fourth-most points per game in the Big Ten this season. Opponents this season were averaging just over 73 points per game against Indiana this season. 91 points is the second-most points the Hoosiers have allowed in a game this season. Indiana's disastrous performance against Auburn, in which the Tigers scored 104 points, is the only game this season Indiana has allowed more points.

"Defense, you aren't going to beat anyone in the Big Ten -- and that's on me -- allowing 91 points," Woodson said. "That's a lot of points. We got beat off the bounce a lot tonight... we have to get that fixed."