Defense nonexistent for Indiana in loss to No. 11 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - A house of horrors. That's what the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin has become for Indiana over a stretch of nearly three decades. The last time the Hoosiers took down the Badgers inside the Kohl Center was Jan. 25, 1998. Nobody on this current Indiana squad was alive the last time Indiana won in Madison.
Friday night, Indiana paid a visit to the Kohl Center and No. 11 Wisconsin in hopes of avoiding a 20th consecutive road loss to the Badgers in Madison. Indiana was unable to get there first win at the Kohl Center in 26 years, surrendering 91 points in a 12-point loss to Wisconsin.
The 91 points Wisconsin poured on Indiana Friday night was the most points the Badgers have scored in a Big Ten game since Feb. 3, 2015. Coincidentally, that too came against the Hoosiers.
"No, not when you give up 91 points," Woodson said when asked if he was pleased with his team's effort against Wisconsin. "Who's playing defense? Nobody."
Coming into Indiana's matchup with Wisconsin, the Hoosiers had allowed the fourth-most points per game in the Big Ten this season. Opponents this season were averaging just over 73 points per game against Indiana this season. 91 points is the second-most points the Hoosiers have allowed in a game this season. Indiana's disastrous performance against Auburn, in which the Tigers scored 104 points, is the only game this season Indiana has allowed more points.
"Defense, you aren't going to beat anyone in the Big Ten -- and that's on me -- allowing 91 points," Woodson said. "That's a lot of points. We got beat off the bounce a lot tonight... we have to get that fixed."
For starters, not having Kel'el Ware is incredibly important when analyzing Indiana's defensive performance on Friday night. Ware is averaging 1.6 blocks per game this year and is one of the elite rim protector's in the Big Ten. Far more important than his block numbers is the immeasurable presence he brings to Indiana's paint defense. Standing at 7-foot with an incredible wingspan, Ware deters would-be drivers and alters shots with the best of them. Not having that definitely was a factor on Friday.
The Badgers only scored 30 points in the paint, but their ability to get consistent paint touches forced the Hoosiers' defense to collapse and left open shooters lining the perimeter for Wisconsin.
One of the players who was left open from 3-point range a lot on Friday was Max Klesmit. Klesmit poured in 26 points, a new career-high in his time with the Badgers. The former Wofford standout drilled five 3-pointers on seven attempts.
Klesmit had 23 points in the second half alone, including a stretch where the junior scored 19 consecutive points for the Badgers. Klesmit was unbelievable during that stretch, torching Trey Galloway possession after possession.
"Losing him, when we doubled, we didn't rotate correctly," Woodson said of what allowed Klesmit to get going in the second half. "It's a lot of miscues and again, that's on me."
"Galloway, he had a stretch where was just horrendous," Woodson added. "That really cost us about 10 points. Those are things that are correctable that we have to clean up."
Indiana's defense lacked any sort of continuity on Friday. There was no communication whatsoever for whatever five players were on the floor at any given time for the Hoosiers. To stem the tide of this downward spiral Indiana is on, it starts where it always does for the Hoosiers, with defense.
–––––
