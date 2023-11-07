BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Spurred by a 14-0 run halfway through the second half, Indiana outlasted Florida Gulf Coast at home on Tuesday night. The Hoosiers held a narrow 2-point lead over the Eagles heading into the halftime break, but Indiana found itself trailing by six when Mike Woodson called a timeout with 10:43 to go in the second half. Coming out of the timeout, Malik Reneau got the ball on the right block and finished through contact with his right. After completing the and-1 by knocking down his free throw, Reneau had cut the Florida Gulf Coast lead to three. On the ensuing defensive possession, the Hoosiers trapped Chase Johnston on the right sideline, turning him over. Kel'el Ware -- who posted a double-double in his Indiana debut -- fired it ahead to Xavier Johnson who converted on the fast break layup. "I had no choice but to call a timeout," Woodson said postgame. "I drew up a play, we came out of the timeout, got a bucket, and then our defense -- you know, we got a double team on the side of the floor over by their bench, which was a big steal and converted that into a bucket as well."

A Trey Galloway mid-range jumper plus a top of the key three from Johnson forced Florida Gulf Coast head coach Pat Chambers to call a timeout. After the timeout, four points from Reneau -- two off of a hook shot and two from the charity stripe -- extended the Indiana run to 14-0 over a 4:42 stretch of play. "We made that run and got back in it with our intensity and defensive energy and our stance," Galloway said. "So I think just knowing that we have guys willing to fight when things aren't going well, I like to see that." "Obviously we got to be better and not put ourselves in that position," Galloway continued. "But to be able to climb out of that and come out with a win was huge for us." The Hoosiers controlled of the game the rest of the game, fending off a late comeback attempt from the Eagles. It was the work Indiana put in on the defensive end of the floor that sparked the all-important second half run. "Make no mistake, it was our defense coming down the stretch that got us back (into the game)," Woodson said. "The fans got into it and that was very helpful getting us on a roll. That was just enough to bring it home for us." Following Woodson's timeout with just under 11 minutes to go, the Hoosiers gave up 15 points. Outside of a 2 minute stretch where Florida Gulf Coast hit three shots from distance, Indiana allowed just six points in nine, non-continues minutes following Woodson's timeout.

