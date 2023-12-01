BLOOMINGTON, IND -- Indiana fans can exhale just a little bit. Through six games, defense and rebounding plagued this Hoosiers team and were cause for major concern heading into Big Ten play. At least for one night, however, the Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0) shored up those weaknesses and showed more of what they're capable of. They defeated Maryland 65-53 in front of a rowdy Assembly Hall crowd to start conference play at 1-0.

"I thought defensively, we were solid tonight," said Head Coach Mike Woodson. "Our switching was right on par. We had a few miscues. But we didn't let this team get into the teeth of the defense. Defensively, a solid 40 minutes."

The Hoosiers won the rebounding battle 46-30, and only allowed Maryland to shoot 2-for-16 from behind the arc. For the game, Indiana held the Terps to just 36% from the field, and though they struggled to really put the game away late, still put together their most complete game of the young season.

"It's going to be this way every night," Woodson said. "The Big Ten is tough. They let you play. So if you don't come and meet the challenge, you'll be exposed as a team. I thought we were the more aggressive team tonight."

Coach Woodson has been challenging his guards to help rebound, instead of relying on the bigs to carry the entire load. Senior Trey Galloway played well with 12 points, and did his part on the glass with six boards.

"Early in the season, we were getting killed on the glass in every aspect," said Galloway. "We wanted to clean that up and make sure we're finding guys and boxing out, and also getting to the offensive glass. I think we had got a good amount of those tonight. We've got guys that are athletic enough to go get rebounds. We just have to stick our head in there and go get them."











