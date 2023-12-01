Defense and Rebounding propel Hoosiers over Maryland
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, IND -- Indiana fans can exhale just a little bit. Through six games, defense and rebounding plagued this Hoosiers team and were cause for major concern heading into Big Ten play. At least for one night, however, the Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0) shored up those weaknesses and showed more of what they're capable of. They defeated Maryland 65-53 in front of a rowdy Assembly Hall crowd to start conference play at 1-0.
"I thought defensively, we were solid tonight," said Head Coach Mike Woodson. "Our switching was right on par. We had a few miscues. But we didn't let this team get into the teeth of the defense. Defensively, a solid 40 minutes."
The Hoosiers won the rebounding battle 46-30, and only allowed Maryland to shoot 2-for-16 from behind the arc. For the game, Indiana held the Terps to just 36% from the field, and though they struggled to really put the game away late, still put together their most complete game of the young season.
"It's going to be this way every night," Woodson said. "The Big Ten is tough. They let you play. So if you don't come and meet the challenge, you'll be exposed as a team. I thought we were the more aggressive team tonight."
Coach Woodson has been challenging his guards to help rebound, instead of relying on the bigs to carry the entire load. Senior Trey Galloway played well with 12 points, and did his part on the glass with six boards.
"Early in the season, we were getting killed on the glass in every aspect," said Galloway. "We wanted to clean that up and make sure we're finding guys and boxing out, and also getting to the offensive glass. I think we had got a good amount of those tonight. We've got guys that are athletic enough to go get rebounds. We just have to stick our head in there and go get them."
The Hoosiers were once again led by sophomore Kel'el Ware, who has been an anchor offensively and defensively for this team. These numbers are starting to feel normal for the IU center, as Ware put up 18 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 8-for-12 from the field. Ware said he felt the Indiana guards were "more active" tonight, and if that continues, there's no telling just how good Ware can be this season. Ware also spoke about the quick start the Hoosiers had, saying: "To show them we came here to play today. To complete the mission and win the game."
Regardless of how poorly Maryland has looked so far this season, this was still an impressive effort for Indiana on the defensive end. Maryland came into the game 59th in the nation in KenPom, and were averaging around 71 points per night. They returned three of their top players from a team that was an 8-seed in last year's NCAA Tournament. And after struggling to pull away from lower-rated teams previously this season, it was important for the Hoosiers to pull away and put their stamp on the game. All of this was also done without Xavier Johnson, a guy who is looked upon to help guard the perimeter and get things moving for Indiana.
The Hoosiers still only knocked down three 3's in this game, and still struggled from the foul line (10-for-18), but you'll take the positives as they come. If the defense and rebounding can turn into a strength for this team like on Friday night, the potential for a strong season returns.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board