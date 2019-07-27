Decision Day: Rivals250 OG Jonathan Denis
It's decision day for Homestead (Fla.) South Dade offensive guard Jonathan Denis, the nation's No. 185 recruit and No. 6 guard in the nation. Will Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers land the 6-foot-4, 280-pound four-star recruit?
See below for more from information, and stay locked in to TheHoosier.com for more coverage.
Date: July 27, 2019
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Twitter (@jdenis658)
Finalists: Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Oregon
Discussion: The Football Forum
DENIS ON INDIANA...
"I visited (before the dead period) and like the environment of the school, how the players and coaches are. It was just amazing."
@CoachAllenIU @OLCoachHiller— Tow Truck❗️ (@jdenis658) June 25, 2019
Great Visist at Indiana🔴⚪️
(Forgot to post) pic.twitter.com/hnPvy59nig
FUTURECAST PREDICTIONS
There are four Rivals FutureCast predictions in for Denis, and all are for Miami. However, there hasn't been a lot of confidence on the Miami side that he will be picking the Canes. What Denis will ultimately do is unknown at this point in time.
DENIS' HIGHLIGHTS
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.