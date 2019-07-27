News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-27 08:29:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Decision Day: Rivals250 OG Jonathan Denis

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

It's decision day for Homestead (Fla.) South Dade offensive guard Jonathan Denis, the nation's No. 185 recruit and No. 6 guard in the nation. Will Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers land the 6-foot-4, 280-pound four-star recruit?

See below for more from information, and stay locked in to TheHoosier.com for more coverage.

Mrneoqqbrstp7rde7xlr
Jonathan Denis is a huge target for the Indiana Hoosiers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Date: July 27, 2019
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Twitter (@jdenis658)
Finalists: Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Oregon
Discussion: The Football Forum

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

DENIS ON INDIANA...

"I visited (before the dead period) and like the environment of the school, how the players and coaches are. It was just amazing."

FUTURECAST PREDICTIONS

There are four Rivals FutureCast predictions in for Denis, and all are for Miami. However, there hasn't been a lot of confidence on the Miami side that he will be picking the Canes. What Denis will ultimately do is unknown at this point in time.

MORE: What we're hearing on Jonathan Denis

DENIS' HIGHLIGHTS

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}