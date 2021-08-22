Darren Hiller expecting more out of Indiana offensive line this season

“Just because they stack the box doesn’t mean we have to throw the football,” said Hiller. “There were some times last year, during the season, that we had to close out a couple games and we were able to run the football, generate some first downs in late game situations against heavy boxes. We proved that we could do it at times, but the consistency wasn’t there.”

In relation to the run game,Hiller wants to be able to rely on his offensive line to get those extra couple of yards on a more consistent basis instead of settling for a pass play.

Indiana’s offensive line isn’t usually the first position group fans think of when it comes to the team’s most talented set of players. At times they have struggled to protect the quarterback as well as contribute to improving the running game, but Coach Darren Hiller is eager to change things heading into the 2021 season.

A couple players in particular have been making great strides in the offseason in order to bring more consistency to the offensive lineman.

One of those is Caleb Jones, who has made it a priority to get his weight at an ideal level.

“I think he (Jones) finally, in January, really committed to it,” Hiller said of his offensive lineman. “He’s a guy that, when he’s been in the building, he’s always been great, he’s always worked and, whether it be in the weight room or on the practice field, it was just always a matter of what he was doing when he was outside the building.

Jones also spoke about what he’s been doing to get in the shape that he needs to be in this upcoming season.

“Last season I didn’t play at a weight that was ideal for the goals that I had in mind,” said Jones. “This offseason it was all about getting my weight under control, working as hard as I can to maximize my talent this last year that I have.”

"He’s moving a lot better, and I can tell you he looks a lot better. I’m watching the film and you know how it is; when you’re around the guys every single day and you see him on a consistent basis you kind of forget what they used to look like," Hiller added. "We were throwing on some film of 2019 and 2020, going back and looking at some things, and it was drastic when you looked out there and you see No. 77 in those two years compared to right now. I look forward to him having a great football season."

Matthew Bedford, who was named to the Outland Trophy watchlist for 2021, is another player expecting to take another step forward this fall.

“His thing is just time-on-task, continuing to hone his craft, learn football. Not just what he does, but the game of football,” Coach Hiller said of Bedford. “You just got to understand what the defense is trying to do, and you can’t just know what your assignment is because when the ball is snapped the defense is allowed to move, they’re allowed to line up in different fronts, they’re allowed to bring different pressures, and we have to be able to adjust to that.”

Bedford also told how he feels like he’s improved as an offensive lineman for this upcoming season.

“Personally, I feel like I’ve grown in pass protection,” Bedford said. “In the last year that was kind of my achilles’ heel, but this year I feel like I’m gonna be a lot stronger than that.

"The communication has been tremendous. For the offensive line to be able to communicate, talk with each other on consistent basis during plays and when we are off the field has been great. It has been great being able to call plays during practice and communicate off the field. Also, it has been great to communicate our mistakes, correct those mistakes, and come out on the next play and make great things happen. That is all we care about."

As for a face that is having a great fall camp, Mike Katic looks to build on a successful 2020 and have an even bigger season this year.

Last year, Katic was honored as IU’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

"I think up front, Michael Katic has had a nice camp," IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. "I think all the five-to-eight offensive lineman that we’re trying to count on and decide who that is, those guys have done a nice job and have moments for sure."

Indiana fans will get their first look of the Hoosiers and their offensive line in just a few short weeks on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes.