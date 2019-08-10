News More News
Daily Hoosier: August 10

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
Recruiting Insider

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics. (Stu Jackson/TheHoosier.com)

Seen On The Hoosier

Anthony Leal: Couldn't be happier to call myself a Hoosier

Analyst Take: What is Indiana Basketball Getting In Anthony Leal?

WATCH: Highlights Of New Indiana Basketball Commit Anthony Leal

WATCH: Indiana Football Fall Camp Interviews (Aug. 9)

WATCH: Indiana Quarterback Commit Dexter Williams Practice Clips

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Committing to Indiana basketball a 'dream come true' for Bloomington product Anthony Leal, via Indy Star -- Link

Mary Parsons to compete in Peru’s Pan-American Games, via Indiana Daily Student -- Link

Bloomington South's Anthony Leal commits to IU, via Indiana Daily Student -- Link

Robert Johnson To Play Professionally Overseas in Poland, via IU Athletics -- Link

Fast facts: IU’s new 2020 commit, Anthony Leal, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

