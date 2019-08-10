Daily Hoosier: August 10
Seen On The Hoosier
Anthony Leal: Couldn't be happier to call myself a Hoosier
Analyst Take: What is Indiana Basketball Getting In Anthony Leal?
WATCH: Highlights Of New Indiana Basketball Commit Anthony Leal
WATCH: Indiana Football Fall Camp Interviews (Aug. 9)
WATCH: Indiana Quarterback Commit Dexter Williams Practice Clips
Tweets Of The Day
Indiana by birth, Hoosier by choice. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kR0E5f8vdu— Anthony Leal🧘🏽♂️ (@anthonyl3al) August 9, 2019
Indiana wins out with the top local product. Anthony Leal brings tremendous intangibles, toughness and scoring to IU https://t.co/qJJXUPEOvX— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) August 9, 2019
Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal grew up a fan of Hoosiers like Jordan Hulls, Eric Gordon, Victor Oladipo, and others. Now, he’s an Indiana commit for 2020. #iubb pic.twitter.com/9pwQrQviQS— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 9, 2019
😉👊🤩👀🔥#IUBB pic.twitter.com/k1eierLwKJ— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 9, 2019
Video Of The Day
Over the 🔝#IUFB pic.twitter.com/X9CXhoFy9b— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 9, 2019
Headlines
Committing to Indiana basketball a 'dream come true' for Bloomington product Anthony Leal, via Indy Star -- Link
Mary Parsons to compete in Peru’s Pan-American Games, via Indiana Daily Student -- Link
Bloomington South's Anthony Leal commits to IU, via Indiana Daily Student -- Link
Robert Johnson To Play Professionally Overseas in Poland, via IU Athletics -- Link
Fast facts: IU’s new 2020 commit, Anthony Leal, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.