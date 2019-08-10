Indiana by birth, Hoosier by choice. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kR0E5f8vdu

Indiana wins out with the top local product. Anthony Leal brings tremendous intangibles, toughness and scoring to IU https://t.co/qJJXUPEOvX

Bloomington South’s Anthony Leal grew up a fan of Hoosiers like Jordan Hulls, Eric Gordon, Victor Oladipo, and others. Now, he’s an Indiana commit for 2020. #iubb pic.twitter.com/9pwQrQviQS

Fast facts: IU’s new 2020 commit, Anthony Leal, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

Robert Johnson To Play Professionally Overseas in Poland, via IU Athletics -- Link

Bloomington South's Anthony Leal commits to IU, via Indiana Daily Student -- Link

Mary Parsons to compete in Peru’s Pan-American Games, via Indiana Daily Student -- Link

Committing to Indiana basketball a 'dream come true' for Bloomington product Anthony Leal, via Indy Star -- Link

