The duo helped Indiana produce 465 total yards of offense in its 38-28 win at Florida International last Saturday. The Hoosiers compiled 213 rushing yards and 252 passing yards in the victory.

PFF, which evaluates pro and college players, grades on a scale of 0-100 for its NFL ratings - the closer to 100, the better. Those grades are calculated by covering every player on every play of every game, starting with one PFF analyst grading each player of -2 to +2 according to what he did on each play. A minus-2 is considered a play such as a "catastrophic game ending interception," a zero is an "expected" or routine play and a plus-2 is considered a play such as a "perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation."

From there, a second PFF analyst grades the same game independent of the first, then a PFF senior analyst settles any differences in the first two analysts' evaluations. The process concludes with Pro Coach Network, "a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience," to ensure accuracy. Those grades are normalized to account for game situation and then converted to a 0-100 scale.

