Critical weekend ahead: IU set to play Nebraska and Ohio State

IU will continue its five-game homestand this weekend in a two-game series, each with Nebraska and Ohio State. IU heads into a crucial four-game weekend seemingly safe for an NCAA Tournament berth, but has also lost three of its last four games. D1Baseball had IU as the No. 3 seed in the Oregon region on May 18th and as of May 19th, BaseballAmerica put the Hoosiers as the No. 2 seed in the Indiana region. IU dropped the series against Michigan this past weekend and fell to Illinois 3-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday afternoon in the first game of the homestand. The loss shifted the Hoosiers back to third place in the conference. The upcoming two games versus first-place Nebraska are a critical opportunity for IU to climb the standings with a sweep as IU is 1.5 games behind NU. Whether IU would ascend to first relies on second-place Michigan, who is one game behind Nebraska. Nebraska is riding a four-game win streak after sweeping Rutgers in a two-game series and winning its first two games against Northwestern before the final game was postponed. IU split its two-game series with Nebraska two weekends ago in a three-team pod in New Jersey. Ohio State swept IU at home in four games earlier this season. The Buckeyes then lost five straight. They recently won two games against both Penn State and Purdue, winning four of their last six. The Buckeyes are 19-16 and 5.5 games behind Nebraska in the conference standings.

IU will play first-place Nebraska and sixth-place Ohio State each in a two-game series. (IU Athletics)

Projected Starters:

Nebraska Series:

Game 1: LHP Tommy Sommer (IU): 5-3 / 3.88 ERA / 64 K's / 35 Walks / 60 ⅓ IP LHP Cade Povich (NU): 5-1 / 2.74 ERA / 68 K's / 18 Walks / 62 ⅓ IP Game 2: RHP McCade Brown (IU): 5-2 / 3.23 ERA / 84 K's / 32 Walks / 53 IP TBA (NU):

Ohio State Series:

Game 1: RHP Gabe Bierman (IU): 5-3 / 2.57 ERA / 68 K's / 25 Walks / 63 IP RHP Garrett Burhenn (OSU): 5-2 / 4.41 ERA / 69 K's / 26 Walks / 65 ⅓ IP Game 2: TBD (IU): LHP Griffan Smith (OSU): 1-0 / 5.79 ERA / 16 K's / 4 Walks / 18 ⅔ IP

Players To Watch:

Bolded statistics indicate a player is among the top 10 for that respective statistic in the Big Ten Conference. Many players have the same number of home runs, so it is the top 10 on the list regardless of ties.



Indiana

Batting: #2 Cole Barr: .326 Avg / 8 HR / .605 SLG% / .451 OB% #6 Grant Richardson: .313 Avg / 5 HR / .493 SLG% / .396 OB% #5 Paul Toetz: .307 Avg / 1 HR / .443 SLG% / .394 OB% #10 Morgan Colopy: .288 Avg / 5 HR / .505 SLG% / .336 OB% __________________________________________________________________ Barr leads the team with the highest batting average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. He also leads the team with eight home runs. Barr went 5-10 (.500 avg) against Michigan with one double and four RBIs. Richardson has the second-highest batting average on the team. In the second game against Michigan, Richardson hit a home run and had four RBIs. He also leads the team with 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts. Colopy batted 5-17 (.294 avg) in his last four games with two doubles and one home run. Kip Fougerousse batted 6-17 (.352 avg) in his last four games. He went 3-5 in the second game against Michigan with one triple and four RBIs. Jeremy Houston played well in his last four games at the plate, batting 4-13 (.307 avg). __________________________________________________________________

Pitching: #37 Gabe Bierman: 5-3 / 2.57 ERA / 68 K's / 25 Walks / 63 IP #51 McCade Brown: 5-2 / 3.23 ERA / 84 K's / 32 Walks / 53 IP #19 Tommy Sommer: 5-3 / 3.88 ERA / 64 K's / 35 Walks / 60 ⅓ IP --- #12 Grant Macciocchi: 0-0 / 0.00 ERA / 7 K's / 2 Walks / 7 IP #14 Nathan Stahl: 2-0 / 1.50 ERA / 16 K's / 3 Walks / 18 IP #41 Ty Bothwell: 2-1 / 2.90 ERA / 42 K's / 15 Walks / 31 IP __________________________________________________________________ Bierman, heading into this weekend, has the lowest ERA among starters in the conference. He hurled 7 ⅓ innings against Michigan, allowing four earned runs, walking four and striking out six. Before that, he threw a complete game against Nebraska, only allowing one run and one walk while striking out 11. Bierman has the third-lowest opponent batting average of .171, right behind Brown who leads the conference with a .154 opponent batting average. Brown pitched a quality start against Michigan, allowing three earned runs through six innings. Macciocchi has yet to give up an earned run throughout seven innings pitched and has only allowed three hits and two walks in that span. He tossed three scoreless innings against Illinois on Tuesday, walking one batter and striking out four. Bothwell started the game against Illinois before Macciocchi took over and did not allow an earned run through three innings while also striking out seven. Before Tuesday, Bothwell pitched four scoreless innings against Iowa and allowed one earned run through 2 ⅓ innings against Rutgers. Stahl pitched two scoreless innings against Nebraska two weekends ago and threw one scoreless inning while striking out two Wolverines this past weekend.

Nebraska

Batting: #4 Max Anderson: .340 Avg / 5 HR / .500 SLG% / .398 OB% #2 Jaxon Hallmark: .338 Avg / 5 HR / .480 SLG% / .411 OB% #25 Luke Roskam: .336 Avg / 8 HR / .598 SLG% / .467 OB% #5 Joe Acker: .288 Avg / 5 HR / .482 SLG% / .407 OB% __________________________________________________________________ Anderson, Hallmark and Roskam have the seventh, eighth and tenth highest batting averages in the conference, respectively. Anderson has been on fire at the plate as of late, batting 12-22 (.545 avg) in his last four games. Hallmark has the second-highest batting average on the team but also possesses speed on the basepaths. He has 15 stolen bases this season, the second-highest in the conference. Roskam has also been hot at the plate, batting 8-17 (.470 avg) with two doubles and three home runs in his last four games. He leads the team with the highest slugging and on-base percentages and the most number of home runs. Brice Matthews batted 9-18 (.500 avg) with three doubles and six RBIs in his last four games. __________________________________________________________________

Pitching: #33 Cade Povich: 5-1 / 2.74 ERA / 68 K's / 18 Walks / 62 ⅓ IP --- #1 Spencer Schwellenbach: 2-1 / 0.82 ERA / 26 K's / 6 Walks / 22 IP #27 Jake Bunz: 3-1 / 1.86 ERA / 35 K's / 15 Walks / 29 IP #40 Caleb Feekin: 0-0 / 1.93 ERA / 9 K's / 4 Walks / 9 ⅓ IP __________________________________________________________________ Povich has the fourth-lowest ERA among starters and is tied for the eighth-most strikeouts in the conference. Against Indiana, Povich pitched four scoreless innings before a rain delay forced an early exit. However, he pitched seven scoreless innings this past weekend against Northwestern, only allowing two hits. Schwellenbach has only allowed two earned runs through 22 innings pitched this season.

Ohio State

Batting: #46 Kade Kern: .356 Avg / 2 HR / .477 SLG% / .425 OB% #12 Brent Todys: .296 Avg / 2 HR / .426 SLG% / .347 OB% #4 Zach Dezenzo: .291 Avg / 6 HR / .525 SLG% / .375 OB% #39 Conner Pohl: .271 Avg / 11 HR / .579 SLG% / .366 OB% __________________________________________________________________ Kern has the third-highest batting average and is tied for the seventh-most stolen bases in the conference. Pohl is tied for the second-most home runs in the conference and, reasonably, he has the eighth highest slugging percentage. __________________________________________________________________

Pitching: #11 Seth Lonsway: 3-5 / 3.86 ERA / 85 K's / 33 Walks / 58 ⅓ IP #7 Garrett Burhenn: 5-2 / 4.41 ERA / 69 K's / 26 Walks / 65 ⅓ IP --- #17 TJ Brock: 0-1 / 1.96 ERA / 7 SV / 25 K's / 15 Walks / 18 ⅓ IP #34 Isaiah Coupet: 0-2 / 3.86 ERA / 22 K's / 6 Walks / 14 IP __________________________________________________________________ Lonsway is tied for the 12th lowest ERA among starters and has the third-highest strikeouts in the conference. He is coming off a rough start against Michigan State, where he allowed six earned runs in five innings. However, that does not undermine Lonsway’s talent as he pitched seven shutout innings against Indiana and allowed one run in six innings pitched against Maryland earlier this season. Burhenn is coming off three consecutive quality starts. He has allowed seven earned runs in his last 18 innings pitched while walking eight and striking out 23. Brock gave up two earned runs in one inning against Penn State on April 25th. Since then, he has thrown 3 ⅓ shutout innings while walking five and striking out six. Coupet allowed two earned runs in 1 ⅔ innings pitched against Michigan State in his most recent outing. However, before that outing, he allowed one earned run through 6 ⅓ innings.

Game Information: