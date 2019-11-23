Indiana football is back in action, and we need a preview podcast to get the weekend started off properly. DoctorGC is joined by TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman, and special unicorn guest Alex McCarthy, who needs no introduction to most IU football fans. We talk about the aftermath of the Penn State loss, the positives that Indiana can take out of their performance, and the way that it sets the Hoosiers up for this week.

We then turn our attention to Michigan, and take a run through their schedule and statistics to find out whether they are really as good as everyone's claiming. We then talk about the matchups for IU on both sides of the ball, and discuss what the Hoosiers have to do to come out victorious on Saturday.

Catch up with the latest from CrimsonCast all football and basketball season long on Twitter at @CrimsonCast.